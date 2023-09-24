Fundamentals of water repellency revealed

RELATED STORIES

Bacteria love moist surfaces. Once they have settled there, they do not live as solitary organisms but form larger communities that are embedded in a protective film. These biofilms are found on ...

Scientists developed a method to make silk-based materials that refuse to stick to water, or almost anything else containing water. Molded into forms like plastic, or coated onto surfaces as a film, ...

Researchers have uncovered a mechanism by which dissolved salts can crystallize in a way that makes it easy to remove them from surfaces, potentially helping to prevent fouling of metal ...

When calculating the electrokinetic force, the convention has been to assume that there is no relative velocity of the fluid compared to the surface, which holds true for hydrophilic surfaces. ...