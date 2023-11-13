New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Virtual reality videos may help alleviate pre-surgical anxiety in children

Date:
October 4, 2017
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
A virtual reality tour of the operating room prior to anesthesia helped reduce preoperative anxiety in children scheduled to undergo surgery.
Share:
FULL STORY

A virtual reality tour of the operating room prior to anaesthesia helped reduce preoperative anxiety in children scheduled to undergo surgery who took part in a clinical trial published in the BJS (British Journal of Surgery).

Seventy children scheduled for elective surgery under general anaesthesia were randomised to a control group, which received a conventional informative education regarding anaesthesia and surgery, and a virtual reality group, which watched a 4-minute virtual reality video showing Pororo the little penguin visiting the operating room and explaining what is in the operating room in a friendly manner.

"Medical practice has been changing a great deal with the convergence of ICT -- information and communications technology -- and healthcare," said Dr. Sung-Hee Han, senior author of the study. "This study shows how medicine and ICT can be coordinated to achieve clinical significance. More studies and investigations are expected in line with the current trend."

The article is included in a themed issue on paediatric surgery.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. J.-H. Ryu, S.-J. Park, J.-W. Park, J.-W. Kim, H.-J. Yoo, T.-W. Kim, J. S. Hong, S.-H. Han. Randomized clinical trial of immersive virtual reality tour of the operating theatre in children before anaesthesia. British Journal of Surgery, 2017; DOI: 10.1002/bjs.10684

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Virtual reality videos may help alleviate pre-surgical anxiety in children." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 4 October 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171004084928.htm>.
Wiley. (2017, October 4). Virtual reality videos may help alleviate pre-surgical anxiety in children. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 13, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171004084928.htm
Wiley. "Virtual reality videos may help alleviate pre-surgical anxiety in children." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171004084928.htm (accessed November 13, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 