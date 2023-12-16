New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

'Morning larks' have weaker sleep spindles during night than 'night owls'

Date:
November 3, 2017
Source:
Helsingin yliopisto (University of Helsinki)
Summary:
Individual circadian preference is associated with brain activity patterns during the night, shows new research.
Share:
FULL STORY

A new study from the University of Helsinki, Finland, shows that individual circadian preference is associated with brain activity patterns during the night.

Sleep spindles are bursts of oscillatory brain activity visible on an EEG that occur mainly during stage 2 sleep. Sleep spindles are linked for example to sleep maintenance and strengthening of the memory traces during sleep.

The study explored the association between individual circadian preference and sleep spindle activity among 170 17-year-old participants, who underwent a sleep EEG monitoring at their home environment.

"We observed a significantly weaker spindle activity among the morning preference group compared to other groups. The spindle activity also decreased more towards the morning hours, explains the principal investigator," Professor Anu-Katriina Pesonen. "This might be a potential facilitator underlying earlier circadian rhythm."

The study published in Scientific Reports shows for the first time a link between circadian preference and sleep maintaining sleep microstructures, indicated by sleep spindle activity.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Helsingin yliopisto (University of Helsinki). Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Ilona Merikanto, Liisa Kuula, Tommi Makkonen, Róbert Bódizs, Risto Halonen, Kati Heinonen, Jari Lahti, Katri Räikkönen, Anu-Katriina Pesonen. Circadian preference towards morningness is associated with lower slow sleep spindle amplitude and intensity in adolescents. Scientific Reports, 2017; 7 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-13846-7

Cite This Page:

Helsingin yliopisto (University of Helsinki). "'Morning larks' have weaker sleep spindles during night than 'night owls'." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 3 November 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171103085657.htm>.
Helsingin yliopisto (University of Helsinki). (2017, November 3). 'Morning larks' have weaker sleep spindles during night than 'night owls'. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 16, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171103085657.htm
Helsingin yliopisto (University of Helsinki). "'Morning larks' have weaker sleep spindles during night than 'night owls'." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171103085657.htm (accessed December 16, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 