Blue lighting is scientifically proven to help us relax faster than white lighting after an argument

November 10, 2017
University of Granada
Researchers say that blue light accelerates the relaxation process after acute psychosocial stress such as arguing with a friend or when someone pressures you to quickly finish some task.
Researchers from the University of Granada (UGR), in collaboration with the School for Special Education San Rafael (Hospitaller Order of Saint John of God, Granada, Spain) have proven, by means of an objective evaluation using electrophysiological measurements, that blue lighting accelerates the relaxation process after acute psychosocial stress in comparison with conventional white lighting.

Said stress is a kind of short-term stress (acute stress) that occurs during social or interpersonal relationships, for example while arguing with a friend or when someone pressures you to finish a certain task as soon as possible.

The researchers, which belong to the BCI Lab (Brain-Computer Interface Lab) at the University of Granada, note that psychosocial stress produces some physiological responses that can be measured by means of bio-signals. That stress is very common and negatively affects people's health and quality of life.

For their work, whose results have been published in the PlosOne journal, the researchers made twelve volunteers to be stressed and then perform a relaxation session within the multisensory stimulation room at the School for Special Education San Rafael.

In said room the participants lied down with no stimulus but a blue (group 1) or white (group 2) lighting. Diverse bio-signals, such as heart rate and brain activity, were measured throughout the whole session (by means of an electrocardiogram and an electroencephalogram, respectively).

The results showed that blue lighting accelerates the relaxation process, in comparison with conventional white lighting.

Materials provided by University of Granada. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Jesus Minguillon, Miguel Angel Lopez-Gordo, Diego A. Renedo-Criado, Maria Jose Sanchez-Carrion, Francisco Pelayo. Blue lighting accelerates post-stress relaxation: Results of a preliminary study. PLOS ONE, 2017; 12 (10): e0186399 DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0186399

University of Granada. "Blue lighting is scientifically proven to help us relax faster than white lighting after an argument." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 10 November 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171110113936.htm>.
