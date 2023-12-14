Coral reefs are in trouble: How can people adapt?

An international team of scientists has developed a strategy to boost people's ability to adapt to climate change, revealed in a new study published today in the journal, Nature Climate Change.

"Millions of coastal people in the tropics have been affected by the global coral bleaching event that unfolded over the previous two years. We need to find ways to help these people adapt to change," said Professor Joshua Cinner from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University.

A group of social scientists from the USA, Australia, UK, and Chile, led by Prof. Cinner, have pooled their experience, and lessons from hundreds of research and development projects, to highlight five keys ways to build up the adaptive capacity of people living in the coastal tropics. These include: