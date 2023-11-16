New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Preventing cyber security attacks lies in strategic, third-party investments

Companies that want to keep data safe need to strengthen every vendor handling data

Date:
October 21, 2019
Source:
American University
Summary:
Companies interested in protecting themselves and their customers from cyber-attacks need to invest in themselves and the vendors that handle their data, according to new research.
Share:
FULL STORY

Companies interested in protecting themselves and their customers from cyber-attacks need to invest in themselves and the vendors that handle their data, according to new research from American University.

The study, conducted by Jay Simon and Ayman Omar from the university's Kogod School of Business, was accepted for publication by the European Journal of Operation Research. They found that a data breach due to a third-party supplier was more likely to lead to an underinvestment in cybersecurity measures. High-profile third-party data breaches have impacted Target, T-Mobile, and the IRS.

"Companies that want to be the most effective at preventing cyber-attacks need to look at every entity that handles their data," Omar said. "If you have one weak link, the entire operation is compromised. If I'm running a company that has strong cyber security measures in place, but my third-party vendors don't, the company is still at risk."

To mitigate risks, Simon and Omar recommend companies that are typically competitors become allies in strengthening cyber security supply chains.

"It's in the best interest of companies that normally compete with each other to combine investments to make cyber security supply chains better," Omar added.

Story Source:

Materials provided by American University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Jay Simon, Ayman Omar. Cybersecurity investments in the supply chain: Coordination and a strategic attacker. European Journal of Operational Research, 2019; DOI: 10.1016/j.ejor.2019.09.017

Cite This Page:

American University. "Preventing cyber security attacks lies in strategic, third-party investments." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 21 October 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191021114929.htm>.
American University. (2019, October 21). Preventing cyber security attacks lies in strategic, third-party investments. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 16, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191021114929.htm
American University. "Preventing cyber security attacks lies in strategic, third-party investments." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/10/191021114929.htm (accessed November 16, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 