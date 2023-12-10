New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Chitin-binding proteins override host plant's resistance to fungal infection

Date:
November 13, 2019
Source:
American Phytopathological Society
Summary:
A recent article studies chitin-binding proteins from a soilborne fungus (Verticillium nonalfalfae) that causes vascular wilt in plants. This fungus binds a particular protein (VnaChtBP) to chitin in order to abolish the host plant's chitin-triggered burst of reactive oxygen species and shield the fungus from being digested by the plant.
Share:
FULL STORY

An insoluble complex carbohydrate, chitin makes up fungal walls and plays a significant role in the interaction between fungal pathogens and their plant hosts. Plant cells harbor immune receptors that perceive chitin and work to stop fungal infection. However, fungal plant pathogens then release chitin-binding proteins that perturb the chitin-triggered immunity.

A recent Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions article studies one of these chitin-binding proteins from a soilborne fungus (Verticillium nonalfalfae) that causes vascular wilt in plants. This fungus binds a particular protein (VnaChtBP) to chitin in order to abolish the host plant's chitin-triggered burst of reactive oxygen species and shield the fungus from being digested by the plant.

The scientists used 3D homology modelling, molecular docking, CD measurements, and a Y2H assay to determine, for the first time, the probable molecular mechanism of chitin-binding to carbohydrate-binding module family 18 (CBM18)-containing fungal effectors. In addition, this research highlights that, apart from the well-studied Avr4 (CBM14) and LysM (CBM50) fungal effectors, which can interfere with plant chitin perception and activation of immune responses, other structurally unrelated fungal effectors with CBM18 domains have evolved with similar function, suggesting a convergent evolution.

Learn more by reading "Chitin-Binding Protein of Verticillium nonalfalfae Disguises Fungus from Plant Chitinases and Suppresses Chitin-Triggered Host Immunity," which describes the characterization of this protein and determines the probable molecular mechanism of CBM18 chitin-binding fungal effectors.

Story Source:

Materials provided by American Phytopathological Society. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Helena Volk, Kristina Marton, Marko Flajšman, Sebastjan Radišek, Hui Tian, Ingo Hein, Črtomir Podlipnik, Bart P. H. J. Thomma, Katarina Košmelj, Branka Javornik, Sabina Berne. Chitin-Binding Protein of Verticillium nonalfalfae Disguises Fungus from Plant Chitinases and Suppresses Chitin-Triggered Host Immunity. Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions, 2019; 32 (10): 1378 DOI: 10.1094/MPMI-03-19-0079-R

Cite This Page:

American Phytopathological Society. "Chitin-binding proteins override host plant's resistance to fungal infection." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 13 November 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/11/191113124828.htm>.
American Phytopathological Society. (2019, November 13). Chitin-binding proteins override host plant's resistance to fungal infection. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 10, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/11/191113124828.htm
American Phytopathological Society. "Chitin-binding proteins override host plant's resistance to fungal infection." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/11/191113124828.htm (accessed December 10, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 