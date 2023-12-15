New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

AI could transform how we monitor the structural health of civil infrastructure

Date:
November 18, 2019
Source:
University of Surrey
Summary:
Scientists have developed a new machine learning algorithm (AI) that could transform the way we monitor major infrastructure - such as dams and bridges.
Share:
FULL STORY

The University of Surrey and King's College London have developed a new machine learning algorithm (AI) that could transform the way we monitor major infrastructure -- such as dams and bridges.

In a paper published by the journal Structural Health Monitoring, researchers from Surrey and Kings detail how they created an AI system named SHMnet to analyse and assess the damage of bolt connections used in metallic structures.

Built on the foundations of a modified Alex-Net neural network, the research team set up an impact hammer test under lab conditions and tasked SHMnet with accurately identifying the subtle condition changes of connection bolts on a steel frame under 10 damage scenarios.

The team found that when SHMnet is trained using four repeated datasets, it had a flawless (100 per cent) identification record in their tests.

Dr Ying Wang, the corresponding author of the paper and Assistant Professor at the University of Surrey, said:

"The performance of our neural network suggests that SHMnet could be incredibly useful to structural engineers, governments and other organisations tasked with monitoring the integrity of bridges, towers, dams and other metal structures.

"While there is more to do, such as testing SHMnet under different vibration conditions and obtaining more training data, the real test is for this system to be used in the field where a reliable, accurate and affordable way of monitoring infrastructure is sorely needed."

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of Surrey. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Tong Zhang, Suryakanta Biswal, Ying Wang. SHMnet: Condition assessment of bolted connection with beyond human-level performance. Structural Health Monitoring, 2019; 147592171988123 DOI: 10.1177/1475921719881237

Cite This Page:

University of Surrey. "AI could transform how we monitor the structural health of civil infrastructure." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 18 November 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/11/191118115343.htm>.
University of Surrey. (2019, November 18). AI could transform how we monitor the structural health of civil infrastructure. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 15, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/11/191118115343.htm
University of Surrey. "AI could transform how we monitor the structural health of civil infrastructure." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/11/191118115343.htm (accessed December 15, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 