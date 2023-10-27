New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Study supports link between COVID-19 and 'COVID Toes'

Date:
July 2, 2020
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
A new study provides evidence supporting a link between 'COVID toes' -- red sores or lesions on the feet and hands in children and young adults -- and COVID-19.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

There's considerable controversy over whether "COVID toes" -- red sores or lesions on the feet and hands in children and young adults -- are truly caused by COVID-19. A new study published in the British Journal of Dermatology provides evidence in support of the link.

In most cases, affected individuals test negative with traditional COVID-19 tests involving throat swabs and measurements of circulating antibodies, but this study's investigators found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 was present in skin biopsies in children with symptoms of COVID toes, despite negative results from traditional tests.

Analyses detected the virus in skin's blood vessel endothelial cells, as well as in the sweat glands. Electron microscopy in one biopsy also found evidence of viral particles within endothelial cells.

"Our findings support a causal relation of SARS-CoV-2 with COVID toes. Endothelial damage induced by the virus could be the key mechanism causing these lesions," said lead author Isabel Colmenero, MD, of Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús, in Spain. "Furthermore, vascular damage could also explain some clinical features seen in patients with severe COVID-19."

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. I. Colmenero, C. Santonja, M. Alonso‐Riaño, L. Noguera‐Morel, A. Hernández‐Martín, D. Andina, T. Wiesner, J.L. Rodríguez‐Peralto, L. Requena, A. Torrelo. SARS‐CoV‐2 endothelial infection causes COVID‐19 chilblains: histopathological, immunohistochemical and ultraestructural study of 7 paediatric cases. British Journal of Dermatology, 2020; DOI: 10.1111/bjd.19327

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Study supports link between COVID-19 and 'COVID Toes'." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 2 July 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200702113716.htm>.
Wiley. (2020, July 2). Study supports link between COVID-19 and 'COVID Toes'. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 27, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200702113716.htm
Wiley. "Study supports link between COVID-19 and 'COVID Toes'." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200702113716.htm (accessed October 27, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 