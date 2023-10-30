New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

A new avenue for fighting drug-resistant bacteria

Targeting an RNA sequence in pathogenic bacteria could make them more sensitive to antibiotics

Date:
July 15, 2021
Source:
Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS
Summary:
A small regulatory RNA found in many problematic bacteria, including Escherichia coli, appears to be responsible for managing the response of these bacteria to environmental stresses. Researchers see a promising avenue for more effective treatment of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

A small regulatory RNA found in many problematic bacteria, including Escherichia coli, appears to be responsible for managing the response of these bacteria to environmental stresses. Professor Charles Dozois from Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) and doctoral student Hicham Bessaiah see a promising avenue for more effective treatment of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Their results have been published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

In conducting their work, the researchers and their team observed that the elimination of this regulatory RNA sequence had an effect on urinary tract infections related to E. coli. These infections are among the world's most common, especially in women, but they are sometimes hard to treat due to antibiotic resistance.

E. coli is normally found in the intestinal flora, but when it migrates to the bladder, the conditions there are completely different. The bacteria have to withstand the environmental stressors in order to cause a bladder infection. "Without the regulatory RNA, the bacteria is more sensitive to changes in the environment and loses its infectious capacity," explained the doctoral student.

Inhibiting the RNA sequence

The idea is to block the RNA and make the bacteria less infectious, especially in the case of chronic infection, which can lead to increased resistance to treatment. If the bacteria are less resistant to stress, it will be more vulnerable to the host's immune response. Regulation of the systems that make it virulent will also be disrupted.

"People with recurrent urinary tract infections take antibiotics regularly. This leads to resistance and limits treatment options, which is why it's important to find alternatives," explained Professor Dozois.

The relationship between virulence and stress isn't unique to urinary tract infections. The regulatory RNA sequence studied by the researchers is also found in a number of other major pathogenic bacteria. Given that the RNA seems to impact multiple functions, the research group is working to better understand the mechanisms of regulation before pursuing additional research on antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Hicham Bessaiah, Pravil Pokharel, Hamza Loucif, Merve Kulbay, Charles Sasseville, Hajer Habouria, Sébastien Houle, Jacques Bernier, Éric Massé, Julien Van Grevenynghe, Charles M. Dozois. The RyfA small RNA regulates oxidative and osmotic stress responses and virulence in uropathogenic Escherichia coli. PLOS Pathogens, 2021; 17 (5): e1009617 DOI: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1009617

Cite This Page:

Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS. "A new avenue for fighting drug-resistant bacteria." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 15 July 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715090826.htm>.
Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS. (2021, July 15). A new avenue for fighting drug-resistant bacteria. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 30, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715090826.htm
Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS. "A new avenue for fighting drug-resistant bacteria." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715090826.htm (accessed October 30, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 