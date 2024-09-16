How gaps in the canopy of a floodplain influence microclimate and soil biological activity

Canopy gaps in a mixed floodplain forest have a direct effect on forest soil temperature and moisture, but only have a minor impact on soil biological activity. This is the conclusion of a study by Leipzig University, the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig and the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry, which was recently published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Gaps in the forest stand, whether caused by silvicultural intervention or by the death of large trees, can play a central role in the microclimate and biological processes in the forest soil. In view of climate change, the question of how such gaps affect the microclimate and soil biological activity is becoming increasingly important. For this study, the scientists investigated the effects of forest gaps of different sizes and structures on the microclimate and decomposition processes in the soil of a European mixed floodplain forest (Leipzig, Germany) in the drought year 2022.

"As expected, the soil temperature rises compared to closed forest and the fluctuations in air and soil temperature increase," says the study's lead author Annalena Lenk from the Institute of Biology at Leipzig University. "In summer, the monthly average soil temperatures in areas with gaps were up to 2.05 °C higher than in sections of closed forest. At the same time, however, the soil in the gaps was wetter, in some cases significantly so." This is thought to be a result of reduced transpiration in large trees and less precipitation being intercepted by the trees due to the smaller tree population.

Interestingly, the density of the shrub layer and tree understorey sometimes had a greater effect on soil temperatures than the overstorey: "In forest areas with a denser understorey, the temperatures and their fluctuations were more moderate than in areas where the understorey had been artificially thinned."

To understand the impact of changing microclimatic conditions on key ecosystem functions, Lenk and her team also studied the activity of soil organisms. To this end, experiments were carried out on the decomposition rate of different substrates (green tea, rooibos tea and wooden spatulas) and on the feeding activity of soil fauna using bait strips. "Surprisingly, we found no significant differences in soil biological activity between gaps and closed forest," says Lenk. However, a positive effect on the feeding activity of soil organisms was measurable due to increasing soil temperature over the course of the season despite decreasing soil moisture. "Despite the extreme dryness, decomposition rates were as expected. The microclimatic differences between forest gaps and closed stands were apparently not large enough to significantly affect soil activity." According to the author, this is a reassuring result for the time being, as both increased and decreased decomposition rates can have negative effects on the ecosystem.

Lenk adds that the findings of this study highlight the complex interactions between forest structure, microclimate and soil processes: "Our results are an important step towards a better understanding of how forests respond to structural changes in times of climate change," says Lenk. The findings may also be of importance for nature conservation measures that provide for a partial removal of the canopy to promote biodiversity. Further research into these interactions in different forest types and the integration of microclimatic measurements into forest monitoring programmes are desirable in order to develop sustainable forest management strategies under changing macroclimatic conditions.