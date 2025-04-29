Family first: Scientists reveal long-tailed tits' remarkable family bonds

Forget fleeting friendships -- the social secrets of the long-tailed tit has revealed an extraordinary level of family commitment even during migratory journeys.

Scientists at the University of Sheffield have discovered the tiny birds, which are a familiar sight in UK gardens, maintain strong family bonds outside of their local 'kin-neighbourhoods', with those without fledglings often helping to support new parents -- just like human families.

The research, published in the Journal of Animal Ecology, sheds fresh light on the evolution of cooperation, a behaviour where some individuals forgo their own breeding to help raise the young of others -- a complex phenomenon seen across the animal kingdom, from bees to primates. In long-tailed tits, unsuccessful breeders often become crucial helpers for related pairs, mirroring the support systems seen in humans.

Led by a team of researchers at the University of Sheffield's School of Biosciences, the 30-year data synthesis reveals that long-tailed tits migrate in family units, ensuring they arrive at their destination ready to cooperate with their relatives. This is the first time such consistent family cohesion has been documented throughout migration in any cooperative bird species.

Dr Jennifer Morinay, co-lead author of the study and Post-doctoral Research Associate at the University of Sheffield's School of Biosciences, said: "This 30-year study is unique in its depth and has allowed us to understand the evolution of cooperation in a way that would not have been possible otherwise. The discovery of family ties persisting through migration is particularly exciting.

"These tiny birds essentially travel with their support network, ensuring that when they reach their new location, they have their kin ready to assist. It highlights the profound importance of family in their social structure."

The research pinpoints key factors influencing whether a bird becomes a helper. These include their own breeding success (or failure), the strength of their familial connections, and the availability of opportunities to assist within their kin group. External pressures like predator numbers and the length of the breeding season also play a crucial role in shaping cooperative behaviours within the entire population. Importantly, the study found that the benefits of helping diminish the further an individual disperses from its birthplace, underscoring the crucial link between family proximity and cooperation.

Professor Ben Hatchwell, co-lead author of the study and Professor of Evolutionary Ecology at the University of Sheffield's School of Biosciences, said: "The push and pull between cooperation and competition is something we readily recognize in our own lives. This study demonstrates that these same fundamental tensions are at play in the social dynamics of long-tailed tits and likely many other species.

"Our long-term research provides significant insights into the ecological and social conditions that favour cooperative behaviour and the evolutionary forces that sculpt these intricate social interactions."

Next steps for the research is to identify how long-tailed tits recognise their relatives, focusing on the role of calls, smells, and social bonds. They aim to further unravel the intricate mechanisms underlying cooperative breeding in this fascinating species.