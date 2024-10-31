Bones from Tudor Mary Rose shipwreck suggest handedness might affect collarbone chemistry

A new study of human skeletal remains from the wreck of the 16th century English warship Mary Rose suggests that whether a person is right- versus left-handed may influence how their clavicle bone chemistry changes as they age. Dr. Sheona Shankland of Lancaster University, U.K., and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on October 30, 2024.

The Mary Rose was part of the Tudor navy during Henry VIII's reign. On July 19, 1545, it sank while engaging French ships in the Battle of the Solent. Excavated in the late 20th century, the ship's artefacts and the crew's skeletal remains were notably well preserved, allowing for extensive research into the belongings, appearance, and health of the crew members.

Now, Dr. Shankland and colleagues contribute new insights into the biology of 12 men aged 13 to 40 who sank with the ship. This work explored how the chemistry of bone might adjust in response to physical activity and aging, so a person's bone chemistry may hold clues about their lifestyle. In this case, the researchers analyzed human clavicles (collarbones) from the wreck using a non-destructive laser technique called Raman spectroscopy to reveal bone chemistry.

The analysis focused on organic proteins and inorganic minerals, as they are the two main components of bone. It revealed that, among the 12 men, mineral content increased with age, while protein content decreased, albeit to a lesser degree.

These age-related changes were more pronounced in right clavicles than in left clavicles. A higher proportion of people are naturally right- than left-handed, and at the time when the Mary Rose sank, left-handedness was associated with witchcraft and therefore strongly discouraged. So, assuming right-handed preference among the crew, this finding suggests that handedness may have affected their clavicle chemistry, perhaps through putting more stress on their right side during repeated ship-related activities.

The authors note that more research on the Mary Rose clavicles will be needed to better understand these findings. Nonetheless, this study could contribute to ongoing understanding of handedness and age-related changes in bone chemistry, with potential implications for risk of fracture, osteoarthritis, and other bone conditions.

Dr. Sheona Shankland adds: "Having grown up fascinated by the Mary Rose, it has been amazing to have the opportunity to work with these remains. The preservation of the bones and the non-destructive nature of the technique allows us to learn more about the lives of these sailors, but also furthers our understanding of the human skeleton, relevant to the modern world."

Dr. Jemma Kerns adds: "It has been a privilege to work with these unique and precious human remains to learn more about life for sailors in the 16th century while finding out more about changes to bone composition as we age, which is relevant to today's health, has been fascinating."

Prof. Adam Taylor adds: "This study sheds new light on what we know about the clavicle and its mineralization. The bone plays a critical role in attaching your upper limb to the body and is one of the most commonly fractured bones."

Dr Alex Hildred adds: "Our museum is dedicated to the men who lost their lives defending their country. The hull is surrounded on three sides by galleries containing their possessions, and we continue to explore their lives through active research. The non-destructive nature of Raman spectroscopy makes it an ideal research tool for investigating human remains. We are delighted that the current research undertaken by Lancaster Medical School not only provides us with more information about the lives of our crew, but also demonstrates the versatility of Raman. The fact that this research has tangible benefits today, nearly 500 years after the ship sank, is both remarkable and humbling."