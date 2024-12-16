Problems developed faster among gamers who started early

People who started playing video games at an early school age developed problematic gaming more quickly compared to those who started playing a few years later. This has been shown by a study by the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The first author of the study is Annika Hofstedt, PhD student at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, psychologist, and head of the Clinic for Gambling Disorder and Screen Health at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, where the study was conducted.

"We can't say for sure that an early gaming debut leads to faster addiction, but it may be of relevance. That those who started gaming at a younger age developed problems more quickly could also be a consequence of the fact that today young people have access to other games that lead to dependency more quickly. Our results underline the need for preventive measures," says Annika Hofstedt.

The study results are in line with previous research suggesting that an early gaming debut is a risk factor for developing a more severe gaming disorder. The results have been published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Both adults and youths

The study encompassed 69 patients aged 15 to 56 who met the criteria for gaming disorder. Only three of the study participants were female. The patients were divided into two equally large groups: a younger group up to 25 years of age and an older group aged 26 years and over. The data were collected via structured interviews and questionnaires.

The younger group was found to have started playing video games at the age of six to seven years and had developed problems by the time they were an average age of 14. The adult group did not start gaming until around the age of ten and only started exhibiting obvious problems at an average age of 21.

Different stages of life

Anna Söderpalm Gordh, Associated Professor at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, and Research Director at the Department of Addiction and Dependency, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, is the senior author of the study.

"Increasingly more people of all ages are playing digital games. Video games are not necessarily bad, but we need more knowledge about how gaming disorder develops during the different stages of life. Our findings raise important questions for society and parents. It might be a good idea to wait a few years before giving a child their first video game console," says Anna Söderpalm Gordh.

About Gaming Disorder:

A person with gaming disorder has an uncontrollable urge to play computer, video or mobile games. To be diagnosed with gaming disorder, the problems must have existed for some time and gaming must clearly have adverse effects on relationships and other aspects of life.

Gaming disorder has been classified as a disease by the World Health Organization WHO since 2018. The treatment most supported by research is cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which is also the type of treatment developed and offered by the clinic at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.