New technology doubles resolution without radar replacement using novel algorithms

The joint research team led by Sangdong Kim and Bongseok Kim from the Automotive Technology Division of DGIST (President Kunwoo Lee) has developed a new radar signal-processing technology that can dramatically enhance the resolution of existing low-resolution radars. This technology enables precise object recognition using existing hardware specifications without the need for bandwidth expansion.

Currently, radar systems for automotive and aerospace applications require resolution-enhancement technologies to improve object recognition precision. Achieving this typically involves increasing bandwidth or utilizing ultra-high-resolution algorithms with significant complexity. However, it results in higher costs and increased system complexity.

The research team discovered that additional information embedded in the envelope of radar signals could be used. On that basis, they developed a new algorithm that analyzes the contour features of received signals. This innovative technology improves target differentiation without bandwidth expansion, achieving nearly double the resolution through signal processing on existing radar hardware. In addition, it enables the precise identification of objects both inside and outside the vehicle.

Dr. Bongseok Kim of the DGIST Automotive Technology Division stated, "I am delighted that our work has been published in the IEEE Sensors Journal ... We will continue to enhance this technology through follow-up research to enable its practical application in autonomous vehicles and industrial environments."

Meanwhile, this research was conducted with the support of DGIST's general project (D-PIC 4.0) and the National Research Foundation of Korea's Basic Research Support Program. The research results (first author: Dr. Bongseok Kim, DGIST; corresponding author:Dr. Sangdong Kim, DGIST) were published in the IEEE Sensors Journal in December.