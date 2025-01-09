Preventing clinical depression: Early therapeutic interventions offer protection

Even individuals whose symptoms do not yet meet the criteria for clinical depression benefit from therapeutic interventions. This conclusion comes from a new meta-study led by researchers from Munich and Magdeburg who analyzed data from 30 studies. Participants who received interventions were significantly less likely to develop clinical depression within the first year.

Common symptoms of depression include lack of motivation, difficulty sleeping, loss of interest, and persistent sadness. Doctors will diagnose individuals with clinical depression when these symptoms reach a predefined threshold. "Typically, treatment for depression only starts, when the symptoms meet the clinical criteria," says David Ebert, Professor of Psychology and Digital Mental Health Care at the Technical University of Munich (TUM). "However, in recent years, there has been a shift in thinking. We examined the existing scientific studies on the subject to determine whether early interventions can prevent depressive disorders."

To this end, the research team reviewed more than 1,000 international studies. "For the first time, we compiled and analyzed anonymized data on individual patients from 30 of these studies," says Claudia Buntrock, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Social Medicine and Health Systems Research at Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg. The study was published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry.

Risk of depression reduced by 42 percent

The meta-study includes data from around 3,600 people in both treatment and control groups. Those in the treatment group participated in therapeutic interventions for "subclinical symptoms" of a clinical depression. These interventions typically lasted between six and twelve sessions and could be conducted in person or digitally. They included, among others, elements of behavioral therapy, problem-solving training, or exercises for better sleep.

The results of the meta-study are clear: within the first twelve months, participants' symptoms were often reduced. The risk of developing clinical depression was reduced by 42% in the first six months after the intervention compared to the control group. After 12 months, the risk was still reduced by 33%. According to the researchers, it is difficult to make statements about longer periods due to a lack of data.

Success independent of factors such as education and gender

"Remarkably, the effectiveness of the measures did not appear to depend on factors such as age, education level, and gender," says Claudia Buntrock. However, interventions were generally more successful if the participants had not previously been treated for depression.

"Our research shows that prevention can make a significant difference in mental health," says David Ebert. In many regions, the demand for therapy far exceeds the supply. As a result, these preventive concepts may seem unfeasible at first glance. However, the researchers believe that digital services, among others, may present a solution. Early interventions could prevent people with milder symptoms from developing clinical depression in the first place. According to the authors, preventive measures should be integrated into routine care settings. Further studies are needed to determine at what level of depressive symptoms preventive measures are most effective.