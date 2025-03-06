The art of well-being: Group activities shown to ease depression and anxiety in older adults

A new study led by Queen Mary University of London researchers, reveals that group arts interventions -- such as painting, music, or dance -- can significantly reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety among older adults. The findings, published in Nature Mental Health, offer a compelling case for the benefits of shared creative activities.

Depression and anxiety are silent struggles for millions of older adults worldwide, affecting 7% and 3.8% of those aged 60 and over, respectively. While medications and talking therapies are often the go-to treatments, they aren't always accessible or suitable for older adults, who may face side effects, high costs, or discomfort in discussing their mental health. This study shines a light on a promising alternative: the simple, yet profound act of creating art together.

Led by Elizabeth Quinn, a PhD candidate in Psychology at Queen Mary University of London, the research -- a comprehensive meta-analysis of 39 studies from 21 countries -- involved over 3,360 participants for depression and 949 participants for anxiety. The results were striking:

Group arts interventions reduced depression and anxiety, even after adjusting for publication bias.

The effect sizes associated with these reductions are comparable to those observed with traditional treatments for depression and anxiety such as taking anti-depressants, talking therapies, or physical activity.

Older adults in care homes saw a greater reduction in depression symptoms compared to those living in the community, highlighting the potential of these interventions to support some of the most vulnerable members of society.

What's more, the benefits were consistent across different types of art -- whether it was painting, dancing, or making music -- and across diverse populations, suggesting that the magic lies in the shared experience of creating together.

Dr Janelle Jones, the study's senior author, said: "Our findings show that group arts interventions are effective in reducing depression and anxiety among older adults. We think that there may be a synergistic effect, with the unique resources gained from groups, and the unique ingredients of arts activities working together to benefit mental health."

The study has far-reaching implications for how we approach mental health care for older adults. Group arts interventions are already part of the UK's social prescribing initiative, which connects patients to community activities to improve their well-being. However, until now, there has been limited evidence to support their use for mental health. This research provides the concrete evidence needed to ensure these interventions are taken seriously by healthcare providers and policymakers.

"Arts interventions are accessible, cost-effective, and enjoyable," Dr Jones added. "They offer a way to address mental health challenges that doesn't rely solely on medication or traditional therapy. This is particularly important for older adults, who may face barriers to accessing conventional treatments."

One of the most surprising findings was the universal nature of the benefits. Whether the intervention involved painting, dancing, or music, the results were consistently positive. This suggests that the act of creating art in a group setting -- with its inherent social connection and creative expression -- is what makes the difference.

The study also found that the setting mattered. Older adults in care homes, who often face higher levels of isolation and vulnerability, experienced the greatest improvements in mental health. This highlights the potential of group arts interventions to reach those who need it most.

The research team hopes their findings will encourage healthcare providers to integrate group arts interventions into mental health care plans for older adults. They also call for further research to explore the long-term benefits of these interventions and their potential applications in other age groups and settings.