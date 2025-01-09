The extreme teeth of sabre-toothed predators were 'optimal' for biting into prey

Sabre-toothed predators -- best know from the infamous Smilodon - evolved multiple times across different mammal groups. A new study, published today in Current Biology reveals why: these teeth were 'functionally optimal' and highly effective at puncturing prey.

The study, led by scientists at the University of Bristol in collaboration with Monash University shows that long, sharp blade-like teeth gave sabre-tooth's a real advantage as specialised weapons for capturing prey.

The findings help explain why sabre-teeth evolved so many times (at least five independent times in mammals) and also provides a possible explanation for their eventual demise. Their increasing specialisation may have acted as an 'evolutionary ratchet', making them highly effective hunters- but also more vulnerable to extinction when ecosystems changed and their prey became scarce.

The team, set out to test whether sabre-tooth shape was an optimal balance between the two competing needs: sharp and slender enough to effectively puncture prey and blunt and robust enough to resist breaking. Using 3D-printed steel tooth replicas in a series of biting experiments and advanced computer simulations, they analysed the shape and performance of 95 different carnivorous mammal teeth, including 25 sabre-toothed species.

Lead author Dr Tahlia Pollock, part of the Palaeobiology Research Group in Bristol's School of Earth Sciences, explained: "Our study helps us better understand how extreme adaptations evolve -- not just in sabre-toothed predators but across nature.

"By combining biomechanics and evolutionary theory, we can uncover how natural selection shapes animals to perform specific tasks."

Another key finding challenges the traditional idea that sabre-toothed predators fell into just two categories: 'dirk-toothed' and 'scimitar-toothed'. Instead, the research uncovered a spectrum of sabre-tooth shapes, from the long, curved teeth of Barbourofelis fricki to the straighter, more robust teeth of Dinofelis barlowi. This supports a growing body of research suggesting a greater diversity of hunting strategies among these predators than previously thought.

Looking ahead, the team plans to expand their analysis to include all tooth types, aiming to uncover the biomechanical trade-offs that shaped the evolution of diverse dental structures across the animal kingdom.

"The findings not only deepen our understanding of sabre-toothed predators but also have broader implications for evolutionary biology and biomechanics," added Professor Alistair Evans, from the School of Biological Sciences at Monash University. "Insights from this research could even help inform bioinspired designs in engineering."