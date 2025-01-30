Need for better wildfire readiness in Eastern Coachella Valley

A study led by the University of California, Irvine Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health highlights the need for improved wildfire preparedness tailored to disadvantaged communities in unincorporated areas of the Eastern Coachella Valley and identifies effective ways to bridge critical communication gaps.

Recently published online in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, the research found that people living in geographically isolated regions of ECV may benefit from enhanced community-level social interactions to strengthen their awareness of wildfire risk.

"Residents in ECV face unique challenges, from linguistic barriers to marginal government support," said corresponding author Jun Wu, UC Irvine professor of environmental and occupational health. "Our findings demonstrate the importance of fostering community ties; collaborating with emergency services; and implementing multilingual, culturally sensitive education campaigns to boost risk perception and preparedness."

Between February and April 2023, the research team surveyed 115 individuals in four unincorporated EVC communities who had experienced wildfires. Nearly all of them self-identified as Hispanic/Latino, and 60 percent reported annual household incomes of less than $25,000.

The study provided insights into communication channel preferences among different demographic groups, which emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach. Short text messages and TV were preferred across all groups, while younger adults leaned heavily on social media. Older adults and those with limited education trusted their doctors for information, and agricultural workers relied on text messages and personal observations for updates.

In addition, community-level initiatives organized by residents using messaging apps to share emergency alerts, resources and safety tips proved to be very effective, demonstrating the potential for digital tools to help strengthen local networks.

Researchers also recommend enhanced partnerships between county governments and communities to bolster resilience, address gaps in preparedness and empower citizens to take proactive steps against wildfires. Suggestions include training residents to be first responders, forming Neighborhood Watch groups, conducting Spanish-language educational programs, and distributing easy-to-understand guides on risk and evacuation procedures.

"For regions like ECV, where wildfires are a recurring threat, fostering collaboration between emergency services and the community is essential," said lead author Anqi Jiao, UC Irvine Ph.D. candidate in environmental and occupational health. "Tailored communications and active engagement can ensure that even the most disadvantaged populations are equipped to face the challenges and protected from devastating consequences."

The research team also included faculty members and graduate and undergraduate students from UC Irvine's Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health and School of Medicine and Mississippi State University, as well as a lead organizer from Communities for a New California Education Fund. For a full list, click here.

This study was supported by the California Air Resources Board under grant CARB; #21RD003.