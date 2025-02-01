Improving the performance of biosensors: Developing new materials for effectively harnessing the power of enzymes

Enzymes play a crucial role in the chemical reactions occurring in the human body and nature. However, enabling effective and efficient electron transfer between enzymes and electrodes remains a significant challenge in utilizing enzymes for electronic devices such as sensors, especially with conventional technologies.

Recently, the research team solved this problem by using a special material called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). MOFs are a combination of metal and organic linkers that form a porous crystalline structure and are commonly used in gas adsorption/separation and other fields. In general, MOFs are inherently redox-inactive and exhibit poor electrical conductivity; therefore, the researchers modified the MOF structure using materials that facilitate electron conduction and enable specific redox reactions (such materials are called redox mediators). The modified material acts as a "wire," allowing efficient electron exchange between the enzyme and electrode. Furthermore, the design of the MOFs allowed easy access to the buried active sites of enzymes. Another important aspect was engineering an appropriate nanoscale structure and implementing an effective immobilization strategy to retain the enzyme on the electrode surface. This approach helps to prevent enzyme leaching, which can lead to inaccurate measurements.

This innovative strategy enables highly efficient and stable long-term measurements of the enzyme-based biosensor. This achievement has potential future applications in various fields, such as disease diagnosis, environmental monitoring, and sustainable energy technology. The research team believes that their research will not only contribute to scientific advancement but also improve the lives of people.