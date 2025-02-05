Partnership working key to unlocking EV battery recycling problem

Recyclers, battery manufacturers, and electric vehicle manufacturers must work together to revolutionise lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling processes to meet ever-growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems, according to a new study.

Current recycling methods, such as pyrometallurgy (using high temperatures to extract metals) and hydrometallurgy (employing aqueous solutions to recover metals) face significant challenges including high energy consumption, environmental impact, and inefficient recovery of materials.

Adopting advanced techniques like direct recycling and upcycling could cut costs by up to 40% while minimising secondary pollution. Emerging technologies such as bioleaching, deep eutectic solvents (DES), and robotic disassembly could transform the recycling landscape.

An international research group, including an expert from the University of Birmingham, has published its findings in Nature Reviews Clean Technology. Its recommendations to enhance the efficiency, sustainability, and scalability of LIB recycling technologies include:

Developing automated disassembly processes to improve material recovery rates and reduce contamination;

Working with battery manufacturers to redesign LIBs for easier disassembly and recycling;

Scaling up innovative approaches like direct recycling to preserve material functionality and reduce chemical usage;

Establishing partnerships between recyclers, manufacturers, leading academic research and policymakers to create a cohesive recycling infrastructure; and

Standardising protocols to manage end-of-life batteries more effectively and address challenges posed by evolving battery chemistries.

Many of these challengers are being worked on by the University of Birmingham’s ReLIB project, the UK’s biggest and longest-running research programme on the Recycling and Reuse of Lithium Ion Batteries.

Dr. Gavin Harper, from the University of Birmingham, commented: "The rapid growth in electric vehicle adoption demands urgent action to create a sustainable circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.

“Over 17 million electric vehicles were sold globally in 2024. By investing in advanced recycling technologies and fostering collaboration across industries, we can significantly reduce environmental impacts while ensuring that LIB recycling keeps pace with market demands.”

This work continues the University of Birmingham’s strong international collaborations with research groups in the United States, working together to solve elements of the same challenges.

For more information, please contact Tony Moran, International Communications Manager, University of Birmingham, tel: +44 (0)7827 832312: email: t.moran@bham.ac.uk

Notes to editor:

The?University of Birmingham?is ranked amongst the world’s top 100 institutions. Its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers, teachers and more than 8,000 international students from over 150 countries.

‘The evolution of lithium-ion battery recycling’ - Xiaotu Ma, Zifei Meng, Marilena Velonia Belloni, Jeffrey Spangenberger, Gavin Harper, Eric Gratz, Elsa Olivetti, Renata Arsenault & Yan Wang is published by Nature Reviews Clean Technology.

Dr Gavin Harper works on the University of Birmingham’s “ReLIB Project”, focusing on the Reuse and Recycling of Lithium-Ion Batteries. The project is funded by The Faraday Institution.

Nature Reviews Clean Technology is a new journal launching in 2025 that will publish Reviews, Perspectives, and opinion articles on the research, development, and implementation of clean technologies and processes. This article is published in the inaugural issue of this new journal.

Participating institutions include:

University of Birmingham;

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, USA;

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA;

Argonne National Laboratory, Lemont, USA;

The Faraday Institution, Didcot, UK;

Ascend Elements Inc., USA; and