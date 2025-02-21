Scientists decode DNA of white oak tree

Highly valued economically, ecologically and culturally, the white oak (Quercus alba) is a keystone forest species and is one of the most abundant trees across much of eastern North America. It also faces declining seedling recruitment in many parts of its range.

In a paper published in New Phytologist, researchers representing the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, Indiana University, the University of Kentucky, the U.S. Forest Service and several more institutions describe for the first time the species' complex genome, providing insights into fundamental questions about plant evolution, tree breeding and genetic improvement efforts that could help forest managers plan for and address future forest resources.

Lead authors of the paper Meg Staton, associate professor of bioinformatics and computational genomics in the UT Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, and Drew Larson, National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow at Indiana University, coordinated with colleagues across the nation in academia, the U.S. Forest Service, state forests and industry to obtain genetic sequence data representative of the species.

Also central to the effort were Seth DeBolt, professor of horticulture and director of the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits at the University of Kentucky, and Dana Nelson of the U.S. Forest Service Southern Research Station and director of the Forest Health Research and Education Center at the University of Kentucky.

Says Staton and her co-authors in the paper, "The white oak genome represents a major new resource for studying genome diversity and evolution in Quercus. Also, unbiased gene annotation is key to accurately assessing R [disease resistance] gene evolution in Quercus."

The paper addresses the extent of the genetic diversity and population differentiation in Q. alba, and how gene content and disease resistance genes appear to have evolved during the history of Quercus and related taxa. The authors also discuss phylogenetic hypotheses -- how oak species are evolutionarily related -- as supported by whole genome data.

The study notes that the amount of standing genetic variation and the extent to which populations are locally adapted will have implications for the response of Q. alba and other white oak species to increasingly prevalent heat and drought stress. The details of this study are of interest to those invested in the sustainability of white oak across economic, ecological and cultural boundaries.

Part of the project was sponsored by Makers Mark Distillery and Independent Stave Company. The white oak tree whose genome was sequenced for the study is from the Makers Mark campus in Loretto, Kentucky.