Researchers create the world's smallest shooting video game using nanoscale technology

A research team led by Professor Takayuki Hoshino of Nagoya University's Graduate School of Engineering in Japan has demonstrated the world's smallest shooting game by manipulating nanoparticles in real time, resulting in a game that is played with particles approximately 1 billionth of a meter in size. This research is a significant step toward developing a computer interface system that seamlessly integrates virtual objects with real nanomaterials. They published their study in the Japanese Journal of Applied Physics.

The game demonstrates what the researchers call "nano-mixed reality (MR)," which integrates digital technology with the physical nanoworld in real time using high-speed electron beams. These beams generate dynamic patterns of electric fields and optical images on a display surface, allowing researchers to control the force field acting on the nanoparticles in real time to move and manipulate them.

The aim of the team was to create an intuitive and engaging way to showcase their technology. As fans of vintage video games, they designed an interactive shooting game inspired by classic arcade titles. Dubbed by Hoshino as the "world's smallest shooting game," it enables players to interact with objects at the nanoscale level.

The nanogame

MR is designed to blend the real world with virtual ones, allowing digital objects to interact with the physical environment. A joystick was used to modify the scanning pattern of the electron beam, which appears onscreen as movement of a triangular spaceship. Players then attempted to strike enemy characters (actually, nano-sized polystyrene balls) using the electron beam.

"The system projects the game ship onto real nanophysical space as an optical image and force field, creating an MR where nanoparticles and digital elements interact," Hoshino said. "The game is a shooting game in which the player manipulates a ship and shoots bullets at real nanoparticles to repel them. Through this, we successfully demonstrated real-time interaction between digital data and physical nano-objects."

Scientific implications

Beyond gaming, this technique makes it possible to manipulate and assemble biomolecular samples at the smallest levels, with potential applications in nanotechnology and biomedical engineering.

"We could 3D print the created objects in real time, potentially revolutionizing the world of 3D printing," Hoshino said. "Or use the same guidance technique to guide toxic agents to virus cells in living organisms and kill them."