Turning down starlight to spot new exoplanets

Researchers have developed a new coronagraph -- an optical device that blocks out light from a bright source -- that could make it possible to see distant exoplanets obscured by light from their parent stars. The new device could reveal exoplanets beyond our solar system that today's telescopes cannot resolve, providing insights into the possibility of life beyond Earth.

"Earth-like planets in the habitable zone -- the region around a star where temperatures could allow liquid water to exist -- can easily be up to a billion times dimmer than their host star," said research team leader Nico Deshler from the University of Arizona. "This makes them difficult to detect because their faint light is overwhelmed by the star's brightness. Our new coronagraph design siphons away starlight that might obscure exoplanet light before capturing an image."

In Optica, the researchers show that the new coronagraph can theoretically achieve the fundamental limits of exoplanet detection and localization set by quantum optics. They also used it to capture images that allowed them to estimate the position of artificial exoplanets with distances from their host star up to 50 times smaller than what the telescope's resolution limit would normally allow.

"Compared to other coronagraph designs, ours promises to supply more information about so-called sub-diffraction exoplanets -- those which lie below the resolution limits of the telescope," said Deshler. "This could allow us to potentially detect biosignatures and discover the presence of life among the stars."

Blinded by the light

Optically analyzing exoplanets poses a formidable challenge because, at astronomical scales, they are often too close to their parent star for current telescopes to resolve. Exoplanets can also be orders of magnitude dimmer than their host star. Although astronomers have developed various ways to indirectly infer the presence of a planet around a prospective star, directly observing exoplanets in images would be ideal.

With NASA's next-generation space telescope, the Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO), being dedicated to exoplanet science, many coronagraph designs have emerged, each with different practical and theoretical performance trade-offs. At the same time, recent work has shown that traditional notions of resolution for telescopes do not reflect fundamental limits and can be circumvented with careful optical pre-processing.

Inspired by these developments, the researchers decided to use a spatial mode sorter available in their lab to develop an improved coronagraph that theoretically rejects all the light from an on-axis star while achieving maximal throughput of an off-axis exoplanet.

Much like piano notes emit different acoustic frequencies, light sources in space excite different spatial modes -- unique shapes and patterns of oscillation -- depending on their position. The researchers separated these different modes using a mode sorter to isolate and eliminate light from a star and an inverse mode sorter to recompose the optical field after the starlight is rejected. This made it possible to capture an image of the exoplanet without the star.

"Our coronagraph directly captures an image of the exoplanet, as opposed to measuring only the quantity of light from the exoplanet without any spatial orientation," said Deshler. "Images can provide context and composition information that can be used to determine exoplanet orbits and identify other objects that scatter light from a star such as exozodiacal dust clouds."

Imaging faint exoplanets

After configuring their coronagraph in the lab, the researchers constructed an artificial star-exoplanet scene in which the exoplanet was positioned close enough to the star to be unresolvable with a traditional telescope. The contrast ratio between the star and the planet was set to 1000:1.

The researchers scanned the position of the exoplanet to simulate an orbit where the planet traverses in front of the star and then tried to determine its position in each frame. The images captured with their experimental setup incorporating the new coronagraph allowed them to estimate the position of the exoplanet at sub-diffraction planet-star separations.

The researchers are working to improve the mode sorter to reduce crosstalk, a type of interference in which light leaks across different optical modes. For scenes with moderate contrast levels, crosstalk is not very problematic. However, the extreme contrasts found in exoplanet science would require a very high-fidelity spatial mode sorter to sufficiently isolate light from the star.

The researchers say that this proof-of-principle experiment could inspire further exploration of optical pre-processing with spatial mode sorters in future astronomical instrumentation. For example, the spatial mode filtering methods they used could address more complex scenarios, such as treating stars as extended objects, and may also lead to new imaging methods for quantum sensing, medical imaging and communications.