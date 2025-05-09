MRI breakthrough could revolutionize diagnosis of common heart problem aortic stenosis

University of East Anglia scientists have developed cutting-edge MRI technology to diagnose a common heart problem more quickly and accurately than ever before.

Aortic stenosis is a progressive and potentially fatal condition, affecting an estimated 300,000 people in the UK. It affects about five per cent of 65-year-olds in the US, with increasing prevalence in advancing age.

A new study, published today, reveals how a four-dimensional flow (4D flow) MRI scan can diagnose aortic stenosis more reliably than current ultrasound techniques.

The superior accuracy of the new test means doctors can better predict when patients will require surgery.

It is hoped the breakthrough could help save thousands of lives in the UK alone.

Lead researcher Dr Pankaj Garg, from UEA's Norwich Medical School and a consultant cardiologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: "Aortic stenosis is a common yet dangerous heart condition.

"It happens when the aortic valve, the main outflow valve of the heart, stiffens and narrows. This causes reduced blood flow from the heart into the rest of the body.

"Symptoms include chest pains, a rapid fluttering heartbeat and feeling dizzy, short of breath and fatigued -- particularly with activity.

"At the moment, doctors use an ultrasound to diagnose the condition, but this can sometimes underestimate the severity of the disease, delaying vital treatment.

"4D flow MRI is an advanced heart imaging method that allows us to look at blood flow in three directions over time -- the fourth dimension.

"We wanted to see whether it could provide a more accurate and reliable diagnosis than a traditional ultrasound."

The team examined 30 patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis using both traditional ultrasound scans (echocardiography) and advanced 4D flow MRI imaging.

By comparing the results, they evaluated which method more accurately identified patients needing timely heart valve intervention.

They validated their results by comparing them with actual clinical outcomes over an eight-month period.

The team found that the 4D flow MRI technology offered more accurate and reliable measurements of blood flow through patients' heart valves, compared to traditional echocardiography.

Dr Garg said: "We hope that this breakthrough will transform how cardiologists assess patients with aortic stenosis -- leading to more timely interventions, fewer complications, and potentially thousands of lives saved in the UK alone."

This research was led by UEA in collaboration with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the University of Sheffield, the Hospital San Juan de Dios (Spain), the University of Chieti-Pescara (Italy), the University of Leeds and Leiden University Medical Center (The Netherlands).

It was funded by Wellcome.