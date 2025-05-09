Red alert for our closest relatives

An international team of primate researchers has published the 25 most endangered primate species in Asia, Africa, Madagascar and South America for the years 2023 to 2025. The publication, supported by the German Primate Center (DPZ) -- Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen, emphasizes how urgently global conservation measures need to be implemented now to save irreplaceable biodiversity.

"The situation is dramatic. If we don't act now, we will lose some of these species forever," warns Christian Roos, geneticist at the German Primate Center. "But there is hope -- if science, politics and society take action together." The report, compiled by leading primatologists and conservationists, underlines the urgent need for targeted conservation efforts to prevent the final extinction of these species.

The most important findings of the report

A group of experts comprising members of the conservation organizations International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Conservation International (CI) as well as the International Primatological Society (IPS) has compiled a list of the 25 most endangered primate species in the world. Habitat destruction, hunting, climate change and illegal wildlife trade are the biggest threats to the animals.

The most endangered species include the Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis) on Sumatra, with only around 800 individuals left. This makes it the most endangered ape species of all. It was only discovered in 2017 by DPZ scientists, among others. Its skull shape, dentition and genes are different from those of other orangutan species. This was revealed by extensive morphological and genetic analyses of orangutans, in which Christian Roos was also involved.

Many lemurs in Madagascar are also threatened with extinction, including Madame Berthe's mouse lemur (Microcebus berthae). The smallest primate in the world, weighing just 30 grams, was discovered in 1993 by DPZ scientists near the field station in the Forêt de Kirindy. Its population has declined significantly in the last three years. "This species has also disappeared from most of the remaining intact forests, which points to frightening consequences for possible conservation measures. This could be the first primate we lose forever in the 21st century, as there are no captive populations either," says Peter Kappeler, head of the field station in the Forêt de Kirindy.

Measures to protect primates

The report calls urgently for the expansion of crucial area protection measures and the consistent enforcement of these measures in order to permanently preserve critical habitats. At the same time, the report emphasizes the importance of actively engaging indigenous and local communities and empowering them as stewards of their own regions. It also calls for comprehensive policy reform, in particular by tightening laws against illegal wildlife trade and ongoing deforestation. Finally, the report underlines the urgency of mobilizing sufficient financial resources to successfully implement long-term conservation programs. "Every primate species that we lose not only means an irreparable loss for nature, but also for us humans," says Roos. "Because primates are not only fascinating animals -- they are also key species of our ecosystems." If a key species ceases to exist, no other species is able to occupy its ecological niche and the corresponding ecosystem changes radically.

The 25 most endangered primates in the world

Every two years, the 25 most endangered primate species in the world are announced at the meeting of the International Primatological Society in order to raise public awareness of the critical situation of primates. By listing the endangered primates, the researchers want to draw global attention to the fate of our closest relatives and raise funds for research and conservation measures. The report is based on the expertise of over 100 scientists worldwide.