Tapping a new toolbox, engineers buck tradition in new high-performing heat exchanger

By combining topology optimization and additive manufacturing, a team of University of Wisconsin-Madison engineers created a twisty high-temperature heat exchanger that outperformed a traditional straight channel design in heat transfer, power density and effectiveness.

And they used an innovative technique to 3D print -- and test -- the metal proof of concept.

High-temperature heat exchangers are essential components in many technologies for dissipating heat, with applications in aerospace, power generation, industrial processes and aviation.

"Traditionally, heat exchangers flow hot fluid and cold fluid through straight pipes, mainly because straight pipes are easy to manufacture," says Xiaoping Qian, a professor of mechanical engineering at UW-Madison. "But straight pipes are not necessarily the best geometry for transferring heat between hot and cold fluids."

Additive manufacturing enables researchers to create structures with complex geometries that can yield more efficient heat exchangers. Given this design freedom, Qian set out to discover a design for the hot and cold fluid channels inside a heat exchanger that would maximize heat transfer.

He harnessed his expertise in topology optimization, a computational design approach used to study the distribution of materials in a structure to achieve certain design goals. He also incorporated a patented technique, called projected undercut perimeter, that considers manufacturability constraints for the overall design.

With an optimized design in hand, Qian worked with colleague Dan Thoma, a professor of materials science and engineering at UW-Madison, who led the 3D printing of the heat exchanger using a metal additive manufacturing technique called laser powder bed fusion.

From the outside, the optimized heat exchanger looks identical to a traditional version with a straight channel design -- but their internal core designs are strikingly different. The optimized design has intertwining hot and cold fluid channels with intricate geometries and complex surface features. These complex geometric features guide fluid flow in a twisting path that enhances the heat transfer.

Collaborator Mark Anderson, a professor of mechanical engineering at UW-Madison, conducted thermal-hydraulic tests on the optimized heat exchanger and a traditional heat exchanger to compare their performance. The optimized design was not only more effective in transferring heat but also achieved a 27% higher power density than the traditional heat exchanger. That higher power density enables a heat exchanger to be lighter and more compact -- useful attributes for aerospace and aviation applications.

The team detailed its results in a paper published Feb. 19, 2025, in the International Journal of Heat and Mass Transfer.

While previous research has used topology optimization to study two-fluid heat exchanger designs, Qian says this work is the first to harness topology optimization and impose manufacturability constraints to ensure the design can be built and tested.

"Optimizing design on the computer is one thing, but to actually make and test it is a very different thing," Qian says. "It's exciting that our optimization method worked. We were able to actually manufacture our heat exchanger design. And, through experimental testing, we demonstrated the performance enhancement of our optimized design. The excellent work performed by the students, postdoctoral researchers and scientists in the three research groups made this advance possible."

Sicheng Sun, a recent PhD graduate from Qian's research group, is the first author on the International Journal of Heat and Mass Transfer paper. Additional co-authors include Tiago Augusto Moreira, Behzad Rankouhi, Xinyi Yu and Ian Jentz, all from UW-Madison.

The researchers patented their projected undercut perimeter technique through the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

This work was supported by ARPA-E grant DE-AR0001475 and National Science Foundation grant 1941206.