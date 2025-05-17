Protein switch turns anti-viral immune response on and off

Even after the COVID-19 pandemic, various new infectious diseases continue to emerge, posing ongoing viral threats that demand robust and sustained immune defenses. However, excessive immune reactions can also harm body tissues, causing significant health issues. KAIST and an international research team have discovered a critical protein that acts as a 'switch' regulating immune responses to viruses. This breakthrough is expected to lay the groundwork for future infectious disease responses and autoimmune disease treatment strategies.

KAIST (President Kwang-Hyung Lee) announced on May 14 that a joint research team led by Professor Yoosik Kim from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at KAIST and Professor Seunghee Cha from University of Florida has discovered the mechanism by which double-stranded RNA derived from mitochondria amplifies immune responses. They identified the protein SLIRP as an 'immune switch' that regulates this process, playing a crucial role in both viral infections and autoimmune diseases.

Autoimmune diseases arise when the immune system fails to differentiate between external pathogens and the body's own molecules, leading to self-directed attacks. Despite extensive research, the precise causes of excessive inflammatory conditions like Sjögren's syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus remain unclear, and effective treatments are still limited.

To uncover the molecular mechanisms driving immune hyperactivation and to identify potential regulatory factors, the research team led by Professor Yoosik Kim focused on mitochondrial double-stranded RNA (mt-dsRNA), a genetic immunogenic material produced within cellular organelles. Since mt-dsRNA structurally resembles viral RNA, it can mistakenly trigger immune responses even in the absence of an actual viral infection.

The team discovered that SLIRP, a key regulator of mt-dsRNA, amplifies immune responses by stabilizing the RNA. They confirmed that SLIRP expression increases in experimental models simulating the tissues of autoimmune disease patients and viral infections. Conversely, suppressing SLIRP significantly reduced the immune response, underscoring its role as a critical factor in immune amplification.

This study also demonstrated the dual function of SLIRP in different contexts. In cells infected with human beta coronavirus OC43 and encephalomyocarditis virus (EMCV), SLIRP suppression led to reduced antiviral responses and increased viral replication. Meanwhile, in the blood and salivary gland cells of Sjögren's syndrome patients, where both SLIRP and mt-dsRNA levels were elevated, suppressing SLIRP alleviated the abnormal immune response.

These findings highlight SLIRP as a key molecular switch that regulates immune responses in both infections and autoimmune diseases.

Professor Yoosik Kim remarked, "Through this study, we have identified SLIRP as a crucial protein that drives immune amplification via mt-dsRNAs. Given its dual role in autoimmune diseases and viral infections, SLIRP presents a promising target for immune regulation therapies across various inflammatory disease contexts."

The study, with Ph.D. student Do-Young Ku (first author) and M.S. student Ye-Won Yang (second author) from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at KAIST as primary contributors, was published online in the journal Cell Reports on April 19, 2025.

This study was supported by the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Public Health Technology Research Program and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through Research Project (R01) funding.