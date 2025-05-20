Agrivoltaics enjoys comparatively high acceptance

Photovoltaic systems are increasingly being installed not only on roofs but also on open land. This does not always meet with citizens' approval. What is known as agrivoltaics (Agri-PV), however, is viewed more favorably, as researchers at the University of Bonn have now been able to show. In this case, the solar cells are installed in spaces used for agriculture -- such as on pastures or as a canopy over grapevines. According to a survey of almost 2,000 people, this form enjoys much higher acceptance than normal solar parks. The study has been published in the journal Land Use Policy.

Solar electricity is an important environmentally friendly energy source. However, the light-sensitive panels swallow up a great deal of space. Many citizens also consider the systems to be unattractive and annoying -- especially if arable land and grassland has been sacrificed for them.

One alternative is what is known as agrivoltaics. This involves installing the panels on land that continues to be used for agriculture -- grain fields, pastures, apple orchards, or vineyards. "They usually reduce the yield," explains Hendrik Zeddies from the Center for Development Research (ZEF) at the University of Bonn. "However, they sometimes also create synergies. For example, the solar cells can be used as a transparent canopy to protect fruit trees or grapevines from hailstones or harsh sunlight. On wheat fields, they often serve as wind protection -- similar to a wall or a hedge."

Cows graze between solar panels

The study that has now been published also shows that agrivoltaics offers a further advantage that should not be underestimated: It clearly enjoys much greater acceptance among the public than conventional solar parks. This is at least what the results of an online survey involving almost 2,000 men and women from Germany indicate. Zeddies is one of its initiators, alongside his colleagues Dr. Martin Parlasca and Prof. Dr. Matin Qaim, Director of the ZEF.

The respondents were chosen in such a way that their composition with regard to age, sex, education, income, and state of residency reflected the German population. They were initially given information on the advantages and disadvantages of agrivoltaics and conventional solar parks on open land. They were then assigned at random to one of three groups. The first saw photos of a pasture and, as a comparison, a meadow on which long rows of solar panels stood between the grazing cows. Similarly, the second group looked at pairs of images of a wheat field with and without solar panels, the third of a vineyard. These images were each compared with pure solar parks in the same landscape scene.

"We asked the participants how they assessed the intervention in the respective landscape," explains Zeddies. "For instance, how attractive or unattractive they found the areas shown or how they assessed their recreational value." In addition, they were asked to state whether they would be willing to accept a price premium for the electricity produced in the respective areas -- or the reverse: Whether they would pay money to prevent the solar park.

Almost 44 percent would pay more for agrivoltaic electricity

The results show that agrivoltaics met with much higher acceptance -- regardless of the scenario shown: Almost 44 percent would pay more for electricity from these areas; however, only 29 percent would be willing to do so for normal solar parks on open land. Just 2.9 percent would also finance measures to prevent agrivoltaics out of their own pockets -- the figure was 4.8 percent for conventional parks. Although the respondents were generally of the opinion that photovoltaics impairs the view of the landscape, these negative impacts were lower in their eyes when it came to agrivoltaics -- presumably because it makes a difference whether solar energy production is pushing agriculture aside or whether energy and food production are combined.

"Our survey is hypothetical -- the participants do not really have to spend any money," stresses Prof. Dr. Matin Qaim, who is also a member of the Transdisciplinary Research Area (TRA) "Sustainable Futures" and the Cluster of Excellence "PhenoRob." "Nevertheless, the results allow us to conclude that agrivoltaics meets with greater acceptance among the public than normal open-space solar systems." Agrivoltaics could, therefore, be a way to accelerate the development of environmentally friendly energy without provoking major conflicts among the population and jeopardizing food security.

However, Zeddies, who himself grew up on a farm, still sees unanswered questions. For instance, the costs for these systems are higher than for conventional open-space systems. As agrivoltaics also delivers lower electricity yields, these initial investments only amortize very slowly. "Without subsidies, it will presumably not be possible to install many systems," he says.