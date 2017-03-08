Science News
from research organizations

Testing for hepatitis C virus remains low among baby boomers

Two years after recommendations, only a small percentage have been tested

Date:
March 8, 2017
Source:
American Cancer Society
Summary:
A new report looks at vaccination rates for Hepatitis C virus two years after the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommended it for all baby boomers, and finds rates are still very low.
Share:
FULL STORY

A Brief Report appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine looks at testing rates for Hepatitis C virus (HCV) two years after the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended it for all baby boomers, and finds rates are still very low.

Background:

  • Approximately 3.5 million people in the United States have chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.
  • Most of those (80%) are "baby boomers" (born between 1945 and 1965), and most of them are unaware of their infections despite availability of treatments that may reduce their risk of HCV-related diseases, including chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.
  • The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended one-time HCV testing for baby boomers in 2013.
  • In a 2013 report, the authors noted low HCV testing prevalence among baby boomers. However, it is unknown whether HCV testing has changed following the USPSTF recommendation.

Highlights from the study:

  • Investigators studies responses from nearly 24,000 baby boomers included in the National Health Interview Survey.
  • From 2013 to 2015, HCV testing prevalence among baby boomers increased slightly, from 12.3% to 13.8%.
  • Of the 76.2 million estimated baby boomers in 2015, only 10.5 million reported ever receiving HCV testing.
  • Those with Medicare plus Medicaid, Medicaid only, or military insurance had higher rates of HCV testing than the privately insured.
  • HCV testing was also greater in men versus women, and among college graduates

"Prevalence of HCV testing among baby boomers did not substantially increase and remains low two years after the USPSTF recommendation in 2013," write the authors. "These findings underscore the need for increased awareness for HCV testing among healthcare providers and baby boomers and other innovative strategies such as state-mandated HCV testing."

Story Source:

Materials provided by American Cancer Society. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Ahmedin Jemal, Stacey A. Fedewa. Recent Hepatitis C Virus Testing Patterns Among Baby Boomers. American Journal of Preventive Medicine, 2017; DOI: 10.1016/j.amepre.2017.01.033

Cite This Page:

American Cancer Society. "Testing for hepatitis C virus remains low among baby boomers: Two years after recommendations, only a small percentage have been tested." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 8 March 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170308081027.htm>.
American Cancer Society. (2017, March 8). Testing for hepatitis C virus remains low among baby boomers: Two years after recommendations, only a small percentage have been tested. ScienceDaily. Retrieved March 8, 2017 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170308081027.htm
American Cancer Society. "Testing for hepatitis C virus remains low among baby boomers: Two years after recommendations, only a small percentage have been tested." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170308081027.htm (accessed March 8, 2017).