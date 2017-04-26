Science News
from research organizations

New test assesses sperm function

Date:
April 26, 2017
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
New research validates the usefulness of a test that determines if sperm can capacitate, a process that allows them to fertilize an egg. The first article validates the underlying technology of the test, called the Cap-Score Sperm Function Test, and demonstrates its accuracy, reproducibility, and precision.
Share:
FULL STORY

Two new publications in the journal Molecular Reproduction and Development validate the usefulness of a test that determines if sperm can capacitate, a process that allows them to fertilize an egg.

The first paper validates the underlying technology of the test, called the Cap-Score Sperm Function Test, and demonstrates its accuracy, reproducibility, and precision.

The second paper reports on two studies. In a trial of men with unexplained infertility, men with Cap-Scores above a certain threshold had a 92% chance of conceiving by natural conception or within three cycles of intrauterine insemination. Conversely, men with lower Cap-Scores below had only a 21% chance.

In a second trial that compared Cap-Scores from 76 fertile men with those from 122 men seeking semen analysis, 34% of men questioning their fertility had low Cap-Scores compared with 13% of fertile men.

"More accurate testing is the first step towards more effective treatments," said co-author Dr. Eric Seaman. "The Cap-Score Sperm Function Test can prove to be a game changer for physicians who treat infertility and for their patients."

The Cap-Score Sperm Function Test was developed by Androvia LifeSciences

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal References:

  1. Cristina Cardona, Queenie V. Neri, Alana J. Simpson, Melissa A. Moody, G. Charles Ostermeier, Eric K. Seaman, Theodore Paniza, Zev Rosenwaks, Gianpiero D. Palermo, Alexander J. Travis. Localization patterns of the ganglioside GM1 in human sperm are indicative of male fertility and independent of traditional semen measures. Molecular Reproduction and Development, 2017; DOI: 10.1002/mrd.22803
  2. Melissa A. Moody, Cristina Cardona, Alana J. Simpson, T. Timothy Smith, Alexander J. Travis, G. Charles Ostermeier. Validation of a laboratory-developed test of human sperm capacitation. Molecular Reproduction and Development, 2017; DOI: 10.1002/mrd.22801

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "New test assesses sperm function." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 26 April 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170426093152.htm>.
Wiley. (2017, April 26). New test assesses sperm function. ScienceDaily. Retrieved April 26, 2017 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170426093152.htm
Wiley. "New test assesses sperm function." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170426093152.htm (accessed April 26, 2017).