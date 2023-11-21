New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Does baby-led approach to complementary feeding reduce overweight risk?

Date:
July 10, 2017
Source:
The JAMA Network Journals
Summary:
Does allowing infants to control their food intake by feeding themselves solid foods, instead of traditional spoon-feeding, reduce the risk of overweight or impact other secondary outcomes up to age 2? This was the focus of recent research, explain authors of a new report.
Share:
FULL STORY

A randomized clinical trial published by JAMA Pediatrics examined whether allowing infants to control their food intake by feeding themselves solid foods, instead of traditional spoon-feeding, would reduce the risk of overweight or impact other secondary outcomes up to age 2.

The study by Rachael W. Taylor, Ph.D., and Anne-Louise M. Heath, Ph.D., of the University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand, and coauthors included 206 women, with 105 of them assigned to an intervention that included support from a lactation consultant to extend exclusive breastfeeding and delay the introduction of complementary foods until 6 months of age, when the infants were considered developmentally ready to self-feed.

"A baby-led approach to complementary feeding does not appear to improve energy self-regulation or body weight when compared with more traditional feeding practices, although some benefits may accrue in attitudes to food, including reduced food fussiness," the article concludes.

The authors noted some study limitations, including a small sample that was relatively socioeconomically advantaged so the results may not apply to those infants with lower socioeconomic status.

Story Source:

Materials provided by The JAMA Network Journals. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Anne-Louise M. Heath, PhD et al. Effect of a Baby-Led Approach to Complementary Feeding on Infant Growth and Overweight: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Pediatrics, July 2017 DOI: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2017.1284

Cite This Page:

The JAMA Network Journals. "Does baby-led approach to complementary feeding reduce overweight risk?." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 10 July 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170710113647.htm>.
The JAMA Network Journals. (2017, July 10). Does baby-led approach to complementary feeding reduce overweight risk?. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 21, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170710113647.htm
The JAMA Network Journals. "Does baby-led approach to complementary feeding reduce overweight risk?." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170710113647.htm (accessed November 21, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 