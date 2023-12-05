New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Risk score may help in the care of patients with suspected appendicitis

Date:
July 24, 2017
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
A classification system based on patient symptoms and basic lab tests can reduce the need for diagnostic imaging, hospital admissions, and surgery in patients with suspected appendicitis, suggests new research.
Share:
FULL STORY

A new study indicates that a classification system based on patient symptoms and basic lab tests can reduce the need for diagnostic imaging, hospital admissions, and surgery in patients with suspected appendicitis.

The system is based on the Appendicitis Inflammatory Response (AIR) score, which includes the following parameters: pain in right iliac fossa, history of vomiting, rebound tenderness or muscular guarding, body temperature, white blood cell count, proportion of neutrophil granulocytes, and C-reactive protein concentration.

The British Journal of Surgery study included 1068 patients presenting with suspicion of appendicitis who were randomized to routine diagnostic imaging or in-hospital observation with selective diagnostic imaging after repeat AIR-scoring.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. M. Andersson, B. Kolodziej, R. E. Andersson. Randomized clinical trial of Appendicitis Inflammatory Response score-based management of patients with suspected appendicitis. British Journal of Surgery, 2017; DOI: 10.1002/bjs.10637

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Risk score may help in the care of patients with suspected appendicitis." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 24 July 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170724091010.htm>.
Wiley. (2017, July 24). Risk score may help in the care of patients with suspected appendicitis. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 5, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170724091010.htm
Wiley. "Risk score may help in the care of patients with suspected appendicitis." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170724091010.htm (accessed December 5, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 