The British Journal of Surgery study included 1068 patients presenting with suspicion of appendicitis who were randomized to routine diagnostic imaging or in-hospital observation with selective diagnostic imaging after repeat AIR-scoring.

The system is based on the Appendicitis Inflammatory Response (AIR) score, which includes the following parameters: pain in right iliac fossa, history of vomiting, rebound tenderness or muscular guarding, body temperature, white blood cell count, proportion of neutrophil granulocytes, and C-reactive protein concentration.

A new study indicates that a classification system based on patient symptoms and basic lab tests can reduce the need for diagnostic imaging, hospital admissions, and surgery in patients with suspected appendicitis.

Materials provided by Wiley . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Wiley. "Risk score may help in the care of patients with suspected appendicitis." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2017 / 07 / 170724091010.htm (accessed December 5, 2023).

Wiley. (2017, July 24). Risk score may help in the care of patients with suspected appendicitis. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 5, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2017 / 07 / 170724091010.htm

Wiley. "Risk score may help in the care of patients with suspected appendicitis." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 24 July 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2017 / 07 / 170724091010.htm>.

RELATED STORIES

The treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)-associated dysplasia is often challenging due to diagnostic techniques that are unable to accurately differentiate and classify the severity of ...

Outpatient antibiotic management of selected patients with appendicitis is safe, allowing many patients to avoid surgery and hospitalization, and should be considered as part of shared ...

Diagnostic tests developed in-house in hospital laboratories are not currently regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), unlike those sold by manufacturers. A new study suggests that ...

Researchers have developed a system that uses wireless radio signals and artificial intelligence to detect errors in patients' use of inhalers and insulin pens. The technology could reduce ...