Proper eating habits can help young athletes on and off the field

How can parents help their student-athletes gain a competitive edge? By boning up on nutrition basics.
According to Chris Ina, M.A., A.T.C., athletic training coordinator in the sports medicine department at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, one healthy meal before a competition cannot make up for inadequate daily nutrition.
"Parents, young athletes and coaches should know that one of the most important elements of proper nutrition for sports is timing," Ina said. "In addition to eating balanced meals, young athletes need to know when to eat what types of food so they allow enough time for proper digestion and absorption of the nutrients needed for performance 'fuel'."
Ina suggests the following tips for top performance:
"Although proper nutrition is important for all growing kids, it is especially important for children playing organized sports," Ina said. "The energy requirements needed for the sustained physical activity involved in practice and competitive sports are much higher than for normal, day-to-day activities."
Story Source:
Materials provided by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.
Cite This Page: