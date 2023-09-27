advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Noninvasive retinal imaging may improve early detection of Alzheimer's disease

Date:
August 17, 2017
Source:
JCI Journals
Summary:
Alzheimer's disease (AD) represents the leading cause of dementia worldwide. Currently, challenges in making an early and definitive diagnosis of AD limit opportunities to intervene with disease-modifying therapies before substantial neurodegeneration occurs. Neurodegeneration in AD has been attributed to the accumulation of amyloid-beta proteins in the central nervous system, and amyloid-beta may be present up to 20 years prior to the onset of cognitive symptoms. Recently, noninvasive imaging techniques have been developed that can accurately detect and monitor amyloid-beta deposition in the retinas of rodent AD models. The use of similar techniques to assess amyloid-beta accumulation in human retinas may enable significant advances in early detection and treatment of AD.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Alzheimer's disease (AD) represents the leading cause of dementia worldwide. Currently, challenges in making an early and definitive diagnosis of AD limit opportunities to intervene with disease-modifying therapies before substantial neurodegeneration occurs. Neurodegeneration in AD has been attributed to the accumulation of amyloid-β proteins (Aβ) in the central nervous system, and Aβ may be present up to 20 years prior to the onset of cognitive symptoms.

Recently, noninvasive imaging techniques have been developed that can accurately detect and monitor Aβ deposition in the retinas of rodent AD models. The use of similar techniques to assess Aβ accumulation in human retinas may enable significant advances in early detection and treatment of AD.

In this issue of JCI Insight, a study led by Maya Koronyo-Hamaoui at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center adapted a noninvasive retinal imaging approach to characterize Aβ deposition, the pathological hallmark of AD, in the retinas of AD patients and healthy controls. This live retinal imaging enabled the detection and quantification of Aβ plaques and revealed increased deposits in AD patients compared to controls. These positive results demonstrate the feasibility of this approach as a tool for screening those at risk of AD.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by JCI Journals. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Yosef Koronyo, David Biggs, Ernesto Barron, David S. Boyer, Joel A. Pearlman, William J. Au, Shawn J. Kile, Austin Blanco, Dieu-Trang Fuchs, Adeel Ashfaq, Sally Frautschy, Gregory M. Cole, Carol A. Miller, David R. Hinton, Steven R. Verdooner, Keith L. Black, Maya Koronyo-Hamaoui. Retinal amyloid pathology and proof-of-concept imaging trial in Alzheimer’s disease. JCI Insight, 2017; 2 (16) DOI: 10.1172/jci.insight.93621

Cite This Page:

JCI Journals. "Noninvasive retinal imaging may improve early detection of Alzheimer's disease." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 17 August 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170817092729.htm>.
JCI Journals. (2017, August 17). Noninvasive retinal imaging may improve early detection of Alzheimer's disease. ScienceDaily. Retrieved September 27, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170817092729.htm
JCI Journals. "Noninvasive retinal imaging may improve early detection of Alzheimer's disease." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170817092729.htm (accessed September 27, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES