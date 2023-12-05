Pregnancy poses no greater risk to breast cancer survivors

These findings show that pregnancy does not increase the risk of breast cancer recurrence, alleviating fears that pregnancy poses a greater risk to breast cancer survivors. The study notes that fears among physicians and patients may be a factor in the high rate of abortion among women who have a history of breast cancer.

The study compared breast cancer survivors who became pregnant with those who did not become pregnant over an average period of 7 years. The study tracked the recurrence rate of breast cancer and found that those who became pregnant did not experience a greater rate of recurrence, even in cases of ER positive breast cancer.

A recent study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute indicates that pregnancy does not incur a greater risk of relapse for survivors of breast cancer. The safety of pregnancy for women with history of breast cancer has remained a controversial topic for many years, especially in cases of estrogen-receptor (ER) positive breast cancer. In these cases, hormones can promote the growth and spread of breast cancer so, as hormone levels change during pregnancy, it was thought that breast cancer would be more likely to recur in survivors of ER positive breast cancer during pregnancy.

Materials provided by Oxford University Press USA . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

RELATED STORIES

Higher levels of a key inflammatory marker were related to older breast cancer survivors reporting cognitive problems, researchers found in one of the first long-term efforts to examine the potential ...

Thanks to advanced medical treatments, women diagnosed with breast cancer today will likely survive the disease. However, some treatment options put these women at greater risk for a number of other ...

Researchers confirm the lower risk of breast cancer from multiple pregnancies and from breast feeding seen in average risk women extends to those at the highest risk of breast cancer, according to ...

New research indicates that cancer survivors carry greater financial burdens related to medical debt payments and bills compared with individuals without a cancer history, with the greatest hardships ...