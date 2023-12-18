New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Public's poor knowledge of anatomy may hamper healthcare

Date:
November 7, 2017
Source:
Lancaster University
Summary:
Healthcare is being hampered because of the public's poor basic knowledge of anatomy. Middle-aged non-graduates scored better than young graduates in an anatomical quiz given to the public. The only organ which 100 percent of people answered correctly was the brain followed by the biceps muscle and the cornea. The organs which the public knew least about were the adrenal glands which less than 15 percent of people could identify.
Share:
FULL STORY

Health screening campaigns which target a specific organ may lack effectiveness if the public have a poor knowledge of anatomy say researchers.

Middle-aged non-graduates scored better than young graduates in an anatomical quiz given to the public by researchers from Lancaster Medical School.

Dr Adam Taylor said: "Whilst many of the public do not have or need formal anatomical knowledge, it is beneficial in monitoring and explaining their own health."

Members of the public were asked to place the following on a blank template of a human body; the brain, cornea, lungs, liver, diaphragm, heart, stomach, appendix, bladder, kidneys, pancreas, gallbladder, spleen, adrenals, thyroid, hamstrings, biceps, triceps, quadriceps, cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon.

These terms were chosen based on mentions in everyday life such as keeping fit, sports injuries, TV shows and online searches for abdominal pain.

The only organ which 100% of people answered correctly was the brain.

The biceps muscle and the cornea were the next most correctly answered structures.

The organs which the public knew least about were the adrenal glands which less than 15% of people could identify and many thought mistakenly were in the neck.

  • Men scored higher than women in identifying muscles but not internal organs.
  • Graduates did not score better than non-graduates
  • Older people scored higher than young people, peaking in the 40-49 age group which may be because this is when people begin visiting the doctor more often
  • People working in any health-related job scored significantly higher than people in other jobs.
  • People who had visited a healthcare professional prior to the quiz fared no better than those who had not.

Dr Taylor said the quiz revealed the public's eagerness to learn anatomy despite their limited knowledge of the human body.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Lancaster University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Adam M. Taylor, Peter Diggle, Quenton Wessels. What do the public know about anatomy? Anatomy education to the public and the implications. Anatomical Sciences Education, 2017; DOI: 10.1002/ase.1746

Cite This Page:

Lancaster University. "Public's poor knowledge of anatomy may hamper healthcare." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 7 November 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171107092848.htm>.
Lancaster University. (2017, November 7). Public's poor knowledge of anatomy may hamper healthcare. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 18, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171107092848.htm
Lancaster University. "Public's poor knowledge of anatomy may hamper healthcare." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171107092848.htm (accessed December 18, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 