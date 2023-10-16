New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Automation will not wipe out truck-driving jobs

Date:
June 18, 2019
Source:
SAGE
Summary:
While stories in the media present automation as having the potential to eliminate large swaths of jobs in the near future, a new study argues otherwise.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

While stories in the media present automation as having the potential to eliminate large swaths of jobs in the near future, a new study by researchers Maury Gittleman and Kristen Monaco argues otherwise.

These authors found that the employment loss among U.S. truck drivers will be significantly less than the 2-3 million reported by some media accounts. They found that three factors attributed to the inflation of this report:

  • The count of truck drivers is increased due to a misunderstanding of its occupational classification used in federal statistics
  • Truck drivers do more than drive and these non-driving tasks will continue to be in demand
  • Some segments of trucking will be easier to automate than others

Expanding off this last point, their research suggests while autonomous trucks will change how goods travel through the nation's transportation system and impact how trucks and cars interact on major freight corridors, not all trucking will be easily automated. Technology will transform the existing design of the trucking industry but will not eliminate the need for all truck drivers. Long-haul trucking (which constitutes the minority of jobs) will be easier to automate than short-haul trucking (in which the bulk of the employment lies). Their conclusions stress the need for paying close attention to the breadth of tasks performed, as well as certain factors that may impact the ease of automation.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by SAGE. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Maury Gittleman, Kristen Monaco. Truck-Driving Jobs: Are They Headed for Rapid Elimination? ILR Review, 2019; 001979391985807 DOI: 10.1177/0019793919858079

Cite This Page:

SAGE. "Automation will not wipe out truck-driving jobs." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 18 June 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190618090107.htm>.
SAGE. (2019, June 18). Automation will not wipe out truck-driving jobs. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 16, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190618090107.htm
SAGE. "Automation will not wipe out truck-driving jobs." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190618090107.htm (accessed October 16, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 