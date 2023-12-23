Insights into versatile molecular death switch

FULL STORY

The enzyme caspase-8 induces a molecular cell death programme called pyroptosis without involving its enzymatic activity, a new study by Hamid Kashkar published in Nature shows. In order to safeguard healthy and functioning tissues, cells utilize different cell death mechanisms to dispose of unwanted cells (e.g. infected or aged cells). Apoptosis is a 'cellular suicide programme' that does not cause tissue injury and is induced by caspase-8. Necroptosis is another mode of regulated cell death which causes cellular damage and is normally engaged when caspase-8 is inhibited. Pyroptosis describes an inflammatory mode of regulated cellular death process, which is normally activated in response to microbial pathogens and is central for mounting anti-microbial immunity. Hamid Kashkar and his team have now shown that caspase-8 not only controls apoptosis and necroptosis but pyroptosis as well. The study 'Caspase-8 is the molecular switch for apoptosis, necroptosis and pyroptosis' was published in Nature.