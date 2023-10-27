New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

How the brain can create sound information via lip-reading

Date:
January 2, 2020
Source:
Society for Neuroscience
Summary:
Brain activity synchronizes with sound waves, even without audible sound, through lip-reading, according to new research.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Brain activity synchronizes with sound waves, even without audible sound, through lip-reading, according to new research published in JNeurosci.

Listening to speech activates our auditory cortex to synchronize with the rhythm of incoming sound waves. Lip-reading is a useful aid to comprehend unintelligible speech, but we still don't know how lip-reading helps the brain process sound.

Bourguignon et al. used magnetoencephalography to measure brain activity in healthy adults while they listened to a story or watched a silent video of a woman speaking. The participants' auditory cortices synchronized with sound waves produced by the woman in the video, even though they could not hear it.

The synchronization resembled that in those who actually did listen to the story, indicating the brain can glean auditory information from the visual information available to them through lip-reading. The researchers suggest this ability arises from activity in the visual cortex synchronizing with lip movement. This signal is sent to other brain areas that translate the movement information into sound information, creating the sound wave synchronization.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Society for Neuroscience. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Mathieu Bourguignon, Martijn Baart, Efthymia C. Kapnoula, Nicola Molinaro. Lip-reading enables the brain to synthesize auditory features of unknown silent speech. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2019; 1101-19 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1101-19.2019

Cite This Page:

Society for Neuroscience. "How the brain can create sound information via lip-reading." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 2 January 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200102143418.htm>.
Society for Neuroscience. (2020, January 2). How the brain can create sound information via lip-reading. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 27, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200102143418.htm
Society for Neuroscience. "How the brain can create sound information via lip-reading." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200102143418.htm (accessed October 27, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 