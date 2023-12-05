New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Weather radar records drastic drop in mayfly populations

February 3, 2020
University of Oklahoma
Researchers applied radar technology -- the same used for meteorology -- to quantify the number of mayflies that emerged annually from two different bodies of water: the Upper Mississippi River and the Western Lake Erie Basin. Their goal was to characterize the size of these swarms using the same technique a meteorologist would use to quantify the amount of precipitation that may fall from a cloud.
At the beginning of each summer, mayfly larvae emerge from bodies of water and shed their skin to become full-fledged mayflies, similar to how caterpillars become butterflies. Then, all at once, a swarm of these insects simultaneously takes flight to reproduce, acting as an important component in the food chain for birds.

Researchers at the University of Oklahoma, the University of Notre Dame and Virginia Tech applied radar technology -- the same used for meteorology -- to quantify the number of mayflies that emerged annually from two different bodies of water: the Upper Mississippi River and the Western Lake Erie Basin. Their goal was to characterize the size of these swarms using the same technique a meteorologist would use to quantify the amount of precipitation that may fall from a cloud.

Pulling radar data from the two locations over a span of eight years, the research team estimated that up to 88 billion mayflies can swarm from each location annually. Although the initial study was only intended to quantify mayfly swarms, researchers found a more than 50% decrease in population from 2012 to 2019 in these two Midwestern water bodies. The next steps are to investigate whether declines like this are widespread, and what may be causing such reductions in the mass emergence of this species of mayfly.

Materials provided by University of Oklahoma. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Phillip M. Stepanian, Sally A. Entrekin, Charlotte E. Wainwright, Djordje Mirkovic, Jennifer L. Tank, Jeffrey F. Kelly. Declines in an abundant aquatic insect, the burrowing mayfly, across major North American waterways. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2020; 201913598 DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1913598117

University of Oklahoma. "Weather radar records drastic drop in mayfly populations." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 3 February 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200203141457.htm>.
