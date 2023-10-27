New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Viewing upper gastrointestinal cancers in a new light

Date:
January 5, 2021
Source:
Tokyo Medical and Dental University
Summary:
Researchers report the use of Linked Color Imaging, an innovative modality that specifically combines selected wavelengths of light for illumination in upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. This method, by enhancing the subtle variations in red and white hues that indicate mucosal transformation, greatly improves the early detection of upper gastrointestinal tract neoplasms as compared with conventional white light illumination.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) describe an endoscopic modality for detecting upper gastrointestinal tract neoplasms by Linked Color Imaging that innovatively mixes light of different wavelengths to better depict mucosal changes

Recently there have been significant advances on several fronts in the ongoing war against cancer of the alimentary tract. Now, Japanese researchers report the development of another weapon: Linked Color Imaging (LCI), a novel endoscopic technique that improves detection of cancer by viewing the upper digestive tract mucosa under illumination that combines specific wavelengths of light to intensify subtle color variations indicative of neoplastic change.

Upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy is routinely performed to detect tumorous changes or neoplasia in the pharynx, esophagus, and stomach and is conventionally done under White Light Imaging (WLI). Using the innovative LASEREO system developed by the Fujifilm Corporation, LCI technology balances white light with narrow-band short wavelength light in a specific ratio that deepens and enhances the contrast of red and white hues, thus intensifying nuances of mucosal transformation.

Though earlier studies have described the role of LCI in histological diagnosis of upper GI tract tumors, the research team felt the need for a large-scale, broad-based comparative study to assess its efficacy in neoplasm detection. "Our research was conducted in 19 hospitals across Japan involving 1502 patients with known past or current gastrointestinal cancer, representing a high-risk population" explains Dr Shoko Ono, lead author. "Patients underwent upper GI endoscopy under both WLI and LCI protocols wherein they were grouped according to which modality was performed first. Ingeniously, our study design ensured diagnostic accuracy; not only did each modality serve as a backup and crosscheck on the other, this was further followed by histopathological confirmation."

Dr Kenro Kawada, co-lead author, describes the results. "With LCI, lesions were detected in 8% of the patients but the detection rate was only 4.8% with WLI. Conversely, with WLI 3.5% of patients had a lesion overlooked but this rate was only 0.67% with LCI. This shows a clear superiority of LCI over conventionally illuminated endoscopic screening for discerning mucosal changes related to upper GIT neoplasia as it detected neoplasia 1.67 times more frequently."

Professor Mototsugu Kato, senior and corresponding author, explains the implications of their research. "Combined with previous studies that show the efficacy of LCI in detecting large intestinal neoplasia, our findings make a strong case for wider adoption of this modality in surveillance of the entire endoscopically accessible digestive tract. However, we need further research to confirm its efficacy in the hands of general clinicians for upper GI screening of an average population."

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Tokyo Medical and Dental University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Shoko Ono, Kenro Kawada, Osamu Dohi, Shinji Kitamura, Tomoyuki Koike, Shinichiro Hori, Hiromitsu Kanzaki, Takahisa Murao, Nobuaki Yagi, Fumisato Sasaki, Keiichi Hashiguchi, Shiro Oka, Kazuhiro Katada, Ryo Shimoda, Kazuhiro Mizukami, Mitsuhiko Suehiro, Toshihisa Takeuchi, Shinichi Katsuki, Momoko Tsuda, Yuji Naito, Tatsuyuki Kawano, Ken Haruma, Hideki Ishikawa, Keita Mori, Mototsugu Kato, MD. Linked Color Imaging Focused on Neoplasm Detection in the Upper Gastrointestinal Tract. Annals of Internal Medicine, 2020; DOI: 10.7326/M19-2561

Cite This Page:

Tokyo Medical and Dental University. "Viewing upper gastrointestinal cancers in a new light." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 5 January 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210105095626.htm>.
Tokyo Medical and Dental University. (2021, January 5). Viewing upper gastrointestinal cancers in a new light. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 27, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210105095626.htm
Tokyo Medical and Dental University. "Viewing upper gastrointestinal cancers in a new light." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210105095626.htm (accessed October 27, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 