Patient-reported loss of smell in 86 percent of mild COVID-19 cases, study finds

January 6, 2021
Wiley
A reduced sense of smell, or olfactory dysfunction, is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. A recent study has examined the symptom's prevalence and recovery in patients with varying degrees of severity of COVID-19.
A reduced sense of smell, or olfactory dysfunction, is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. A recent study published the Journal of Internal Medicine has examined the symptom's prevalence and recovery in patients with varying degrees of severity of COVID-19.

In the study of 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals, the patient-reported prevalence of olfactory dysfunction was 85.9% in mild cases of COVID-19, 4.5% in moderate cases, and 6.9% in severe-to-critical cases. The average duration of olfactory dysfunction reported by patients was 21.6 days, but nearly one-quarter of affected patients reported that they did not recover their sense of smell 60 days after losing it.

Objective clinical evaluations identified olfactory dysfunction in 54.7% of mild cases of COVID-19 and 36.6% of moderate-to-critical cases of COVID-19. At 60 days and 6 months, 15.3% and 4.7% of these patients did not objectively recover their sense of smell, respectively.

"Olfactory dysfunction is more prevalent in mild COVID-19 forms than in moderate-to-critical forms, and 95% of patients recover their sense of smell at 6-months post-infection," said lead author Jerome R. Lechien, MD, PhD, MS, of Paris Saclay University.

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. J. R. Lechien, C. M. Chiesa‐Estomba, E. Beckers, V. Mustin, M. Ducarme, F. Journe, A. Marchant, L. Jouffe, M. R. Barillari, G. Cammaroto, M. P. Circiu, S. Hans, S. Saussez. Prevalence and 6‐month recovery of olfactory dysfunction: a multicentre study of 1363 COVID‐19 patients. Journal of Internal Medicine, Jan. 5, 2021; DOI: 10.1111/joim.13209

Wiley. "Patient-reported loss of smell in 86 percent of mild COVID-19 cases, study finds." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 6 January 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106082713.htm>.
