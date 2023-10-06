New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Artificial light at night may disrupt firefly mating

Date:
March 17, 2021
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
New research indicates that artificial light at night likely interferes with the courtship and mating of bioluminescent fireflies.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

New research published in Insect Conservation and Diversity indicates that artificial light at night likely interferes with the courtship and mating of bioluminescent fireflies.

For the study, investigators exposed courting pairs of fireflies to five colors of light at two intensities, and they recorded changes in the rate, brightness, and pattern of male advertisement flashes, as well as how often females responded.

All artificial light treatments significantly suppressed courtship activity, but bright amber light had the greatest impact on female receptivity. This suggests that artificial lights that are closest in color to firefly bioluminescence may be the most disruptive to firefly courtship.

"It's definitely concerning, because many ecologically-minded people are pushing the use of amber lights to safely light up streets and parks. But we're finding that no color of light is safe for fireflies -- they need the dark," said co-author Avalon C.S. Owens, a PhD candidate at Tufts University.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Avalon C.S. Owens, Sara M. Lewis. Narrow‐spectrum artificial light silences female fireflies (Coleoptera: Lampyridae). Insect Conservation and Diversity, 2021; 14 (2): 199 DOI: 10.1111/icad.12487

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Artificial light at night may disrupt firefly mating." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 17 March 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210317094624.htm>.
Wiley. (2021, March 17). Artificial light at night may disrupt firefly mating. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 6, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210317094624.htm
Wiley. "Artificial light at night may disrupt firefly mating." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210317094624.htm (accessed October 6, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES