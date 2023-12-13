AGA recommends early use of biologics in patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease

Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation (pain and swelling) in the gastrointestinal tract, can cause daily health problems, frequent hospitalizations and surgery when not adequately controlled. While there is no cure for Crohn's disease, there are treatments that can help patients live a symptom-free life.

After a detailed review of available literature, the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) has released new clinical guidelines outlining the benefits and risks of each drug currently available to Crohn's patients. Based on this research, AGA recommends the early introduction of biologics for patients experiencing luminal and fistulizing Crohn's disease rather than waiting until other treatments fail. These guidelines are published in Gastroenterology, AGA's official journal.

"With many new drugs entering the market, clinician's ability to treat patients with Crohn's disease has improved greatly over the last 20 years," said lead author Joseph D. Feuerstein, MD, from Beth Israel Deaconess, Boston, Massachusetts. "We hope this new guideline serves as a manual for clinicians in selecting the right therapies for their patients, which should lead to improved patient outcomes and less need for invasive surgery."

Key guideline recommendations: