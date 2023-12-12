Discovery of two-phase superconductivity in CeRh2As2

The phenomenon of superconductivity, providing current transmission without dissipation and a host of unique magnetic properties arising from macroscopic quantum coherence, was first discovered over a century ago. It was not understood until 1957, after which it quickly became clear that superconductors could in principle exist with a wide variety of the fundamental characteristic often referred to as the order parameter. Until the late 1970's, however, all superconductors found experimentally had the same class of order parameter. Since then many aspects of the expected variety of order parameters have been discovered, but one surprising fact remained.

A common characteristic of non-standard, or 'unconventional' order parameters is that the superconductor should be simultaneously very close to more than one of them, and that it should be possible to tune from one to the other by making fairly small changes to the conditions such as temperature, pressure or magnetic field. Although tens of unconventional superconductors have been discovered in the past half century, there was good thermodynamic evidence of more than one superconducting phase in only one or two materials.

The recent discovery of two-phase superconductivity in CeRh 2 As 2 by members of the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids (MPI CPfS Dresden) is therefore a major milestone in the field. A collaboration led by Seunghyun Khim and Christoph Geibel of the Physics of Quantum Materials department and Elena Hassinger of the Physics of Unconventional Metals and Superconductors group, with input from the groups of Manuel Brando and Andy Mackenzie, has uncovered two key facts about the material. Firstly, CeRh 2 As 2 has both the highest critical magnetic field to superconducting transition temperature ratio of any known superconductor.