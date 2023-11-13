New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Remote support program helps decrease blood pressure, study finds

Telehealth programs with dietitian support also showed other improvements in trial

Date:
November 4, 2022
Source:
Geisinger Health System
Summary:
People with elevated blood pressure saw improvement after 12 weeks of a telehealth support program, with or without support from a dietitian, a new study found.
Share:
FULL STORY

People with elevated blood pressure saw improvement after 12 weeks of a telehealth support program, with or without support from a dietitian, a Geisinger study found.

A research team led by Alexander Chang, M.D., Geisinger nephrologist, enrolled two groups of patients with high blood pressure in a remote support program delivered through web-based applications. Both groups were provided lifestyle guidance from the American Heart Association, and one group also participated in weekly calls with a dietitian.

Over the course of 12 weeks, the two groups saw a similar reduction in 24-hour systolic blood pressure. The group with access to dietitian support showed a greater reduction in systolic blood pressure while asleep, as well as increased self-reported physical activity, better dietary quality and more weight loss than the group using remote support alone.

Results were published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

"These remotely delivered programs improved blood pressure in a manner similar to a blood pressure medication," Dr. Chang said. "The interventions were low-cost and could be scaled to help larger groups of patients improve their blood pressure through lifestyle change."

The research team will explore implementing similar remotely delivered programs to a larger patient population at Geisinger to improve blood pressure and reduce cardiovascular risk.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Geisinger Health System. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Alexander R. Chang, Lauren Gummo, Christina Yule, Heather Bonaparte, Charlotte Collins, Allison Naylor, Lawrence J. Appel, Stephen P. Juraschek, Lisa Bailey‐Davis. Effects of a Dietitian‐Led, Telehealth Lifestyle Intervention on Blood Pressure: Results of a Randomized, Controlled Trial. Journal of the American Heart Association, 2022; 11 (19) DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.122.027213

Cite This Page:

Geisinger Health System. "Remote support program helps decrease blood pressure, study finds." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 4 November 2022. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221104113455.htm>.
Geisinger Health System. (2022, November 4). Remote support program helps decrease blood pressure, study finds. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 13, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221104113455.htm
Geisinger Health System. "Remote support program helps decrease blood pressure, study finds." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221104113455.htm (accessed November 13, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 