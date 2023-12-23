New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

New insights on bacteria that causes food poisoning

Latest research reveals the properties of a type of food poisoning bacteria, and paves way for establishment of preventive methods

Date:
June 16, 2023
Source:
Osaka Metropolitan University
Summary:
A joint research group has clarified how pathogenic genes in some Providencia spp., which have gained attention as causative agents of food poisoning as well as enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli. O157 and Salmonella, are transferred within bacterial cells. Their findings are expected to provide new insights into the identification of infection routes of Providencia spp. and the establishment of preventive methods for food poisoning.
Share:
FULL STORY

A joint research group led by Osaka Metropolitan University has clarified how pathogenic genes in some Providencia spp., which have gained attention as causative agents of food poisoning as well as enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli. O157 and Salmonella, are transferred within bacterial cells. Their findings are expected to provide new insights into the identification of infection routes of Providencia spp. and the establishment of preventive methods for food poisoning.

Recently, Providencia spp. which have been detected in patients with gastroenteritis, and similar to enterohemorrhagicEscherichia coli. O157 and Salmonella spp., have been attracting attention as causative agents of food poisoning. For children with low immunity, food poisoning can be lethal as it causes severe symptoms such as diarrhea and dehydration, so clarifying the source of infection and pathogenic factors of Providencia spp., and establishing preventive methods are urgent issues worldwide.

A joint research group led by Professor Shinji Yamasaki, Dr. Sharda Prasad Awasthi, a Specially Appointed Lecturer, and graduate student Jayedul Hassan from the Graduate School of Veterinary Science, Osaka Metropolitan University, determined how the pathogenic genes in some Providencia spp. such as Providencia alcalifaciens and Providencia rustigianii are transferred within bacterial cells of genus Providencia. The group has also elucidated that the pathogenic genes of Providencia rustigianii are also transferred to other bacterial cells belonging to Enterobacteriaceae.

Professor Yamasaki concluded, "This achievement is expected to provide new insights into the identification of infection routes of Providencia spp. and the establishment of preventive methods for food poisoning."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Jayedul Hassan, Sharda Prasad Awasthi, Noritoshi Hatanaka, Phuong Hoai Hoang, Akira Nagita, Atsushi Hinenoya, Shah M. Faruque, Shinji Yamasaki. Presence of Functionally Active Cytolethal Distending Toxin Genes on a Conjugative Plasmid in a Clinical Isolate of Providencia rustigianii. Infection and Immunity, 2023; 91 (6) DOI: 10.1128/iai.00121-22

Cite This Page:

Osaka Metropolitan University. "New insights on bacteria that causes food poisoning." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 16 June 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230616161936.htm>.
Osaka Metropolitan University. (2023, June 16). New insights on bacteria that causes food poisoning. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 23, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230616161936.htm
Osaka Metropolitan University. "New insights on bacteria that causes food poisoning." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230616161936.htm (accessed December 23, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 