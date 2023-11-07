New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Tropical plant native to China reveals antiobesity potential

Scientists discover that Mallotus furetianus, native to Hainan Island, China, has antiobesity effects

Date:
August 4, 2023
Source:
Osaka Metropolitan University
Summary:
Scientists tested the antiobesity effects of Mallotus furetianus extract native to Hainan Island, China, using obesity model mice. As a result, body weight and adipose tissue weight of obesity model mice were significantly reduced by the intake of Mallotus furetianus extract. Fatty liver was suppressed and adipocyte size reduction in adipose tissue was observed. Further investigation into the mechanism revealed that fat synthesis is inhibited by suppressing the expression of several transcription factors involved in differentiation into adipocytes.
FULL STORY

Obesity, a major risk factor for various lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension has become widespread worldwide, inherently demanding innovative solutions to combat it.

A multi-institutional research group led by Associate Professor Akiko Kojima of the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology at Osaka Metropolitan University, has made significant progress in the fight against obesity. The group had previously conducted a study on the effects of the extract of Mallotus furetianus (MFE),a tropical plant native to Hainan Island, China, on the prevention of fatty liver, but the antiobesity effects of MFE and its mechanisms had not been elucidated until now.

Using obesity model mice, the researchers set out to verify the antiobesity effects of MFEextract and the results were remarkable. Treatment with MFE significantly suppressed the increase in body weight and adipose tissue weight, and also demonstrated morphological changes in the liver and adipose tissue of the obesity model mice. Further investigation into the mechanism revealed that fat synthesis was inhibited by suppressing the expression of several transcription factors involved in adipocyte differentiation.

"Our research group is searching for food ingredients with antiobesity effects, based on the idea that if we can find and incorporate them into our daily diets, we can contribute to people's health and longevity," stated Professor Kojima. "These results not only suggest a link between Mallotus furetianus extract and antiobesity effects but also indicate its potential as a new food ingredient with antiobesity properties."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Touko Nakano, Yutaro Sasaki, Toshio Norikura, Yusuke Hosokawa, Mayu Kasano, Isao Matsui‐Yuasa, Xuedan Huang, Yoshinori Kobayashi, Akiko Kojima‐Yuasa. The suppression of the differentiation of adipocytes with Mallotus furetianus is regulated through the posttranslational modifications of C/EBPβ. Food Science & Nutrition, 2023; DOI: 10.1002/fsn3.3551

Cite This Page:

Osaka Metropolitan University. "Tropical plant native to China reveals antiobesity potential." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 4 August 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230804123740.htm>.
