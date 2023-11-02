New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Wearing your heart (monitor) on your sleeve

New electrode design promises major improvements in wearable electrocardiograms

October 31, 2023
American Institute of Physics
By detecting cardiovascular ailments and helping assess overall cardiac health, wearable electrocardiograms save lives, not to mention exorbitant hospital care costs. Researchers now present a novel wearable electrocardiogram patch for enhanced point-of-care diagnostics. The study focused on the advantages of using active dry electrodes for ECG signaling, and they created a compact, lightweight, gel-free hexagonal-shaped ECG patch. The configuration was then integrated with wireless Bluetooth communication for remote sensing capabilities.
Nearly 200 million people around the globe have coronary heart disease, which accounts for about one in every six deaths, according to the British Heart Foundation. That's why the recent and rapid rise in wearable electronic health-monitoring devices with heart rate-measuring electrocardiograms (ECG) represents a significant step forward. By detecting cardiovascular ailments and helping assess overall cardiac health, wearable ECGs save lives, not to mention exorbitant hospital care costs.

In Applied Physics Reviews, by AIP Publishing, a group of researchers from Australia and India advanced the positive momentum with a study that presents a novel wearable ECG patch for enhanced point-of-care diagnostics.

"We did a deep dive into the world of wearable ECG devices," said author Peter Francis Mathew Elango. "We focused on a critical aspect, how the design and materials of the electrodes impact their performance, and the findings were quite illuminating."

Typically, Ag/AgCl electrodes, also known as "wet" electrodes, are used in devices to measure ECG signals and include a conductive gel to enhance electrical signaling. But these are known to be uncomfortable, irritating to the skin, and prone to drying out.

Instead, the study focused on the advantages of using active dry electrodes for ECG signaling and ultimately demonstrated an effective and promising prototype.

"Dry electrodes offer some significant advantages," said Elango. "They prioritize user comfort, remain durable over time, and reduce the likelihood of skin irritation. These attributes make them ideal for continuous monitoring, a crucial feature for wearable ECG devices."

The research included considerations of how the performance of dry electrode sensors is affected by the contact area, conductivity, and stability of the electrical contact. The team investigated various tight space geometry-based dry electrodes and different electrode geometries, studying their various influences on ECG sensing. They also examined how different body parts influence ECG measurements.

After extensive experimentation, they created a compact, lightweight, gel-free hexagonal-shaped ECG patch ideally suited for point-of-care diagnostics. The configuration was then integrated with wireless Bluetooth communication for remote sensing capabilities.

"The potential applications are where it gets really exciting," said Elango. "These portable ECG patches could revolutionize remote and ambulatory healthcare, and perhaps even preventive medicine. They're light, they can wirelessly transmit data, and they're adept at discerning various states of rest or activity. Whether used in a clinical setting, seamlessly integrated into everyday attire, or worn as wearable devices, they could redefine how we monitor cardiac health."

Materials provided by American Institute of Physics. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Peter Francis Mathew Elango, Shanmuga Sundar Dhanabalan, Md Rokunuzzaman Robel, Sherly Pushpam Elango, Sumeet Walia, Sharath Sriram, Madhu Bhaskaran. Dry electrode geometry optimization for wearable ECG devices. Applied Physics Reviews, 2023; 10 (4) DOI: 10.1063/5.0152554

American Institute of Physics. "Wearing your heart (monitor) on your sleeve." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 31 October 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/10/231031111535.htm>.
